New Management Committee signals fresh chapter for Lima Regional Hospital

A NEW chapter in healthcare delivery has begun at the Lima Regional Hospital with the establishment of a Management Committee, signaling renewed focus, stronger governance, and strategic leadership aimed at advancing healthcare excellence for the community.

This milestone was underscored on Tuesday when Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony met with members of the newly formed committee at the Ministry of Health in Georgetown to outline a clear and forward-looking vision for the hospital’s development. The Minister was joined by Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo and Dr. Narine Singh of the Ministry of Health.

The engagement formed part of the government’s broader national effort to strengthen Guyana’s healthcare system and ensure that quality health services are accessible across all regions.

The new Management Committee comprises Regional Health Officer Dr. Ranjeev Singh, Deputy Regional Executive Officer Omesh Sasenaryan, educator Naywayttie Dyal, Regional Democratic Councillor Parmanand Singh, Pastor Brian Christiani, Shaykh Mohamed Faod, Ragnauth Doodnauth, Koreshma Jaigobin and Iqbaul Khan.

During discussions, the Minister and committee members examined key priority areas that will guide the hospital’s transformation. These include upgrading infrastructure to modern standards, ensuring facilities are better equipped to meet patient needs, and creating a more comfortable and efficient environment for healthcare delivery.

Improving service delivery also featured prominently, with plans to streamline operations, reduce patient waiting times, and enhance overall health outcomes. Emphasis was placed on implementing efficient systems that allow medical professionals to serve patients more promptly and effectively.

A critical pillar of the committee’s mandate is capacity building, with targeted efforts to strengthen human resources. This includes improving staffing structures, expanding training opportunities, and ensuring the hospital consistently delivers expert, compassionate, and patient-centered care.

Minister Anthony noted that the formation of the Management Committee represents a proactive step toward responsive and accountable leadership at the Lima Regional Hospital. With strong collaboration between the Ministry of Health and local management, the facility is well-positioned to evolve in line with the growing needs of the Lima community.

The board members are expected to conduct their monthly meetings and frequent visit in the best interest of the Lima Regional Hospital. They were tasked to look at every aspect of the hospital operation which include sanitation, maintenance approaches and patient experience delivery.