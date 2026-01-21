Police, GDF, and Christianburg Wismar star at AAG developmental meet

THE Guyana Defence Force, Police Progressive Youth Club, and Christianburg-Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) track-and- field athletes shone over the weekend when the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) held its first developmental meet for the year at the National Track and Field Centre.

The GDF track club emerged with the most wins on the day at the Leonora Stadium.

The GDF top sprinter was senior Kenisha Phillips, who captured the 1-2 (100m and 200m) dash.

She firstly clinched the 100 meters race in 11.90 seconds ahead of club mate Toyan Raymond, who finished in 12.20 with Running Brave Athletics Club’s Nyah Gravesande third.

She also picked up the 200-meter dash later in the day in 25.50 seconds, with Gravesande second, and Police’s Shania Thompson third.

Also giving the GDF a win on the day was Afi Blair in the boy’s 100-meter dash, winning in 10.50 seconds, with Upper Demerara’s Deuquan Farrell second and GDF’s Brian Roma third.

Roma also clinched the 200-meter race, with Farrell coming in second, and Jahiem Gravesande of Running Brave third.

Jevon Robert also gave GDF success with his win in the 400-meter race, beating off Upper Demerara’s Kaidon Persaud with a time of 50.40 seconds.

Persaud stopped the clock at 51 seconds flat, with Noelex Holder of Police third in 51.40 seconds.

Odida Parkinson also gave the soldiers the 800 meters win in 1 minute 56.70 seconds, with his teammate Joshua Lam second and Police’s Anthony Cort third.

Ajani Rock delivered the goods for the Police Progressive Youth Club with his win in the boys 11-14 100 meters dash, beating off CWSS’ Prince Schultz, and Upper Demerara’s Sylvan Dazzle in a time of 10.30 seconds.

Timothy Springer took the boys 11-14 Long Jump win for Police, while Marissa Thomas took the girls 1500-meter event.

She finished in 5 minutes 45.98 seconds, with Monique Patrick second and Charice Holder third.

Also giving Police wins were Shellyann Sampson in the girl’s Long Jump, Zakiah Jacobs in the Boy’s Long Jump, Tiffany Springer in the Girl’s Triple Jump, and Rodel Greene in the Boy’s Triple jump.

CWSS captured the 11-14 800 meters with Hollyann Jarvis leading the way after a run of 2 minutes 42.50 seconds.

Second place went to Linden’s Kalerha Peters.

Christiansburg’s also took the boys U15 long jump complements of Calais Trotman.

CWSS’s Angel Jeffrey tipped the girls 400-meter win with GDF savanna Adams second and police Ayana Thomas third.

The boy’s u18 3000 meters was won by CWSS Bryson McBean.