CWI Women’s T20 blaze… Jamaica ‘chalk up’ first win against Windwards
sports

CMC – A disciplined bowling effort followed by a composed chase led by veteran Stafanie Taylor saw Jamaica Women pick up their first win in the T20 Blaze, defeating Windward Islands Women by seven wickets at the Arnos Vale Playing Field, on Monday.
Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the Windwards innings never found momentum, labouring to 99 for 7 from their full 20 overs.
Only captain Jannillea Glasgow offered prolonged resistance, finishing unbeaten on a valiant 47 from 37 balls with six fours and a six.
She received modest support from opener Earnisha Fontaine, who contributed 21 and Ashlene Edward, getting 11, but regular wickets stifled any attempt at acceleration.
The Windwards lost wickets at crucial intervals, sliding to 62 for 6 in the 14th over before a late partnership took them towards a hundred.
Jamaica’s bowling was tight and shared around, with Celina Whyte the most economical, conceding just seven runs from her four overs while taking a wicket.
Jamaica’s reply began with an early setback as opener Chedean Nation retired hurt in the second over with 18 runs on the board.
However, Captain Rashada Williams, with 21 and Abigail Bryce, 23, kept the scoreboard ticking over with positive intent. Once they departed, Stafanie Taylor took charge, anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 28 off 32 deliveries, mixing caution with two well-timed boundaries.
The only source of Windwards’ resistance came from off-spinner Abini St. Jean, who claimed 2 for 15, but it was never enough to defend the modest total.
Jamaica reached their target of 100 in the 17th over, finishing on 100 for 3 to secure a comprehensive victory with 19 balls to spare.

