Housing Ministry engages contractors in effort to ‘drive excellence’

HOUSING Minister Collin Croal, alongside Minister Vanessa Benn and senior CHPA officials, met with contractors last Thursday, January 15, 2026, who are involved in the construction of houses for the Ministry.

The interactive engagement, according to information from the ministry, was aimed at overcoming delays and other obstacles with emphasis on higher workmanship standards and stricter compliance.

Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Bishram Kuppen; Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Dr. Martin Pertab; Deputy Director of Projects, Intakab Indarjeet, and other technical staff also participated.