Gov’t remains focused on transformative agenda, gas- bottling, fertiliser plants

–to reduce cost of living, PM Phillips says

THE government has affirmed that it will not be distracted by political detractors while it pursues its development agenda, which includes advancing energy projects and implementing policies and measures aimed at lowering household costs.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, during Sunday’s airing of ‘Starting Point,’ stated that the government has an agenda that is “quite transformative.”

While cautioning citizens against the “political noise,” which does not portray the realistic image of Guyana, the Prime Minister said: “We’re not pursuing that agenda, those programmes and projects, without communicating to the people.”

He added: “Listen to government side, don’t listen just to the opposition side, and for every project, we have a communication strategy that we implement as we go along with the project to ensure that our population is well informed as to what is happening with regard to those projects and programmes.”

Turning his attention to the energy landscape, the Prime Minister noted that with the increase in demand, the government has implemented short, medium and long-term measures to satisfy the demand.

“Over the last five years, we’ve had tremendous growth. All of us agree there has been tremendous growth. New housing schemes, new hospitals, new hotels, new schools, road infrastructure, everything building out, and everything needs energy,” he said.

The landmark Gas-to-Energy (GTE) Project in Wales, which is steadily progressing and remains firmly on track for completion by the end of 2026, will aid in not only satisfying the energy demand but also reducing cost-of-living.

The Gas-to-Energy Project falls under the purview of the Office of the Prime Minister and continues to benefit from sustained government oversight as it advances through critical implementation phases.

The Gas-to-Energy facility comprises two integrated components working in tandem: a combined gas processing and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant, and a power generation plant.

The facility is designed to receive approximately 50 million cubic feet of gas per day from offshore production, which will be converted into electricity and marketable gas products, aimed at maximising the value of Guyana’s natural resources.

The power generation component will utilise four SGT-800 gas turbines operating in a combined-cycle configuration, which will deliver a total generation capacity of approximately 300 megawatts.

Just last Saturday, the control rooms for the transformative Gas-to-Energy Project were transported to the project site.

With the government inviting Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for the Guyana Gas Bottling and Logistics Company (GGBLC) and the Guyana Ammonia and Urea Plant (GAUP), which are still to open February 19 and March 5, respectively, the Prime Minister spoke on the advantages that these projects will have on the economy.

Phillips said: “We promise 50 per cent reduction in whatever you’re paying for electricity right now… now with the gas bottling plant that has been advertised, we have a request for proposals, when that comes on stream, it means that we’ll be producing and bottling gas and distributing to the people of Guyana at a far lower cost than they’re paying for right now. It means that we could also market and export the gas to the wider Caribbean, based on the production capacity that we envisage…Guyana will benefit. The region will benefit from it too.”

Focusing on the fertiliser plant, the Prime Minister emphasised its importance, especially given the fact that agriculture remains a backbone of Guyana’s economy.

To ease the burden on local farmers, the government is subsidising the cost of fertiliser at some $2 billion, but as the Prime Minister pointed out, once Guyana starts producing its own fertiliser, this will have a positive impact on the local agriculture sector.

Although the impacts of cost-of-living are affecting households globally, the Prime Minister said his government has implemented measures to cushion these burdens.

WORKING FOR THE PEOPLE

Since assuming office in 2020, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has aimed to deliver the mandate that was given to them by the people of Guyana and this includes, as the Prime Minister pointed out, being on the ground and continuously listening to the citizens, whether it is through ministerial outreaches or other engagements.

These continuous engagements with the people have enabled each budget crafted under the PPP/C to put the people in the centre. The 2026 budget will be no different, Phillips said.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, is set to present the National Budget for 2026, on January 26.