Hosororo Secondary School to open today

THE newly constructed Hosororo Secondary School is expected to open today to accommodate close to 500 students in Region One (Barima-Waini). This was disclosed by Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, during a livestream while conducting a site visit last evening. Ashley said, “[We] are on a late-night site visit to the Hosororo Secondary School, which is ready tomorrow morning (today)…to open its doors to the many children who have been longing to start attending this new institution that is made possible by our government.” The school, he said, will house children from several villages across Mabaruma in Region One, but will start with those attending the Hosororo Primary-Top and the Wauna Primary-Top. While doing a walkabout, the Regional Chair stated that the school is outfitted with its own power generation system and will provide a spacious and comfortable learning environment for students. Just a few weeks ago, the Ministry of Education, in a post to its social media, noted that the school will be able to accommodate at least 475 students from the Hosororo Primary Top and some 53 from the Wauna Primary Top. It was stated that this development was another step in fulfilling the Government of Guyana’s commitment to ensuring every child has access to quality education, regardless of location. With continued investments in education infrastructure across hinterland and riverine communities, Universal Secondary Education is steadily being realised in Guyana