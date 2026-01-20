Guyana in talks to host more major international conferences

–as nation’s tourism capacity expands

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has said that Guyana is actively engaging several international groups interested in hosting conferences in the country this year, signalling a new phase in the expansion of Guyana’s tourism and business-travel sector.

The Head of State made this disclosure while speaking at the recent opening of the Plaza Court Hotel, during which he said that the country’s improving infrastructure and growing accommodation capacity have made it an increasingly attractive destination for international meetings and events.

He said that he spent a lot of time speaking with groups that are interested in hosting their conferences in Guyana.

President Ali said, “I spent almost four hours this morning speaking to nine groups that are coming to Guyana to host their conferences this year… And a common theme in all of those groups was, “We are now looking at Guyana because you now have the infrastructure, you now have the rooms, you now have the capability.”

According to the President, the discussions reflect a broader shift in how Guyana is being viewed internationally, moving beyond its traditional tourism image and positioning itself within the global business and conference market.

It was against this backdrop that President Ali noted that he spent time ensuring that they are supporting what’s being done. He went on to add that he did not wish to jump the gun, but disclosed that the government is pursuing something huge.

The Head of State indicated that securing major conferences could significantly accelerate national development plans.

“If we get that, we have to accelerate 100 times faster in the next four years,” he said.

Dr Ali said the growing interest from conference organisers is the result of deliberate investments in infrastructure over recent years, which have expanded Guyana’s capacity to host large groups and international events.

“These conferences are coming because we have now positioned ourselves in the market,” the President said, adding that they have created a space for Guyana in that market that it never had before.

He said that hotel expansion has been a critical part of that repositioning, noting that room capacity directly affects the types of delegations and events the country can accommodate.

“When you hear the hotel is 60 rooms, it tells you something: that there is a target market, there’s a target audience,” he said.

The President added that while individual hotels may maintain their own identity, they are collectively selling a single national product.

“All the hotels must understand that they’re selling one product, one brand, and that is Brand Guyana,” he said.

“You cannot compete to sell that brand. You have to collaborate to sell that brand,” the President added.

President Ali further pointed to security improvements as a key factor in boosting confidence among visitors and event organisers.

He said strategic investments in technology and infrastructure have contributed to improved public safety in key areas of Georgetown.

The Head of State added: “The government is supporting the second leg of the three important components of a successful hotel and a successful tourism service sector, safety, experience, and service.”

Looking ahead, the President emphasised that the long-term goal is for Guyana to be established as a premier destination within the region as international interest continues to grow.