EPA records closure of 200 environmental complaints last year

THE Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Investigations and Enforcement Department has made significant achievements in 2025.

Head of the Department, Surajpaul Singh, said that these achievements were guided by the department’s strategic plan and alignment with national priorities.

Throughout 2025, Singh remarked that the department managed to investigate more than 540 environmental complaints. These related mainly to nuisances such as noise, air, water and solid-waste management. Each complaint was assessed and investigated using a risk-based approach, following which the necessary enforcement actions were taken.

“As a direct result of these efforts, we managed to successfully close about 200 of those environmental complaints, mainly due to implementation of recommended measures, relocation of activities and cessation of those operations,” he noted.

One of the most notable achievements for the department, however, was the successful soundproofing of more than 17 bars and entertainment establishments in Regions Two, Three and Four.

These interventions, he said, significantly reduced noise pollution in communities and improved adherence to compliance with noise regulations.

“Strong and continued collaboration with the Guyana Police Force was also critical to the success of this activity. The department also enhanced compliance through stakeholder engagement, where Spray Painting Operators were engaged and guided on best environmental practices to improve their operations, particularly emissions control and operation management,” Singh reported.

To improve data-driven enforcement in areas with recurring non-compliances, the department was able to identify and analyse eight hotspot communities in Regions Three and Four.

During the initial assessment of these communities, it was recognised that operators were slow in implementing recommended measures. Singh explained that through consistent and focused enforcement application, they managed to increase compliance levels in communities, reducing environmental and public health risks.

“The achievements of the Investigations and Enforcement Department has [sic] demonstrated that through strategic enforcement, strong partnerships, and proactive engagements, we are working to safeguard the environment and protect the well-being of communities,” he said.