Minister Manickchand blasts City Hall over Georgetown’s ‘unacceptable’ state

– expects detailed improvement plan by 11:00hrs today

MINISTER of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand has expressed her displeasure with the state of Georgetown, giving city officials up to 11:00 hrs today to submit a comprehensive plan that will reverse the situation.

In a Facebook post, the ministry said during a meeting with the mayor, councillors, and the Chief Sanitation Officer of the City of Georgetown on Sunday afternoon, Minister Manickchand expressed deep concern, disappointment, and consternation over the current state of the city.

She emphasised that the present conditions are wholly unacceptable, stressing that sanitation services, solid waste disposal, and garbage collection must be reliable, predictable, and effective.

“Failure to do so,” she noted, “denies residents and visitors their rightful entitlement to a clean and habitable city,” the post said.

It added that Minister Manickchand has requested that a comprehensive plan for effective change be submitted to her by 11:00 hrs today, and assured members of the public that they will be kept updated on developments.

Within recent weeks, there have been complaints in numerous areas about a disruption in garbage collection services. Residents in areas such as Campbellville and Tucville reported that during the Christmas season they observed a delay in garbage collection.

In downtown Georgetown, there are growing piles of garbage.