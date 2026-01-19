‘Guyana’s tourism potential now being transformed to product’

–President Ali says, unveils plans to expand sector, position country as regional leader

GUYANA’S long-discussed tourism potential is now being actively transformed into tangible products, as the country positions itself to become a leader in sustainable tourism across the Caribbean and South America.

Speaking at the opening of the Plaza Court Hotel on Main Street on Saturday, the Head of State said Guyana is no longer waiting for opportunities, as it is already executing a clear vision through decisive action.

“Guyana is not waiting for a tourism boom. The boom has already begun. We are not standing at the edge of possibility, wondering what might come. We are already laying the foundation for what must come, brick by brick, runway by runway, room by room, “he said adding:

“Guyana is ready, ready for the big league in tourism. We are going to play in the league. We are not spectators anymore. We are coming for the market. We are coming hard, and we are coming to be successful.”

He stressed that the country has moved beyond being a destination spoken about in terms of promise, noting that years of unrealised potential in eco-tourism, cultural tourism and adventure tourism are now giving way to measurable performance.

According to President Ali, tourism development is no longer theoretical but is being built “runway by runway, room by room,” signalling Guyana’s entry into what he described as the “big league” of global tourism.

He added: “We have a vision, which we are converting to a mission.”

Central to this transformation, he explained, is a national mission to establish Guyana as the premier sustainable tourism destination in the region, where natural assets, cultural richness and world-class hospitality converge to deliver meaningful visitor experiences, while sharing prosperity across communities.

“We [have] to establish Guyana as the premier sustainable tourism destination in the Caribbean and South America, where on parallel, natural wonders, vibrant culture and world-class hospitality converge to create transformative experiences for visitors and shared prosperity for all.”

To this end, he noted that the government’s investments are supporting strong physical and social infrastructure that allows visitors to access, enjoy and allow investors to build with confidence.

“For decades, Guyana was described as a country with great potential, potential for eco-tourism, potential for cultural tourism, potential for adventure tourism, but potential if left unrealised is only promised to postpone. What is happening now is different. Potential is being converted into performance. Promise is being transformed into product.”

He highlighted the integrated investments in improving the country’s road networks and linkages.

“Tourism does not happen in brochures. It happens on runways. It happens in ports. It happens in hotels. It happens in communities that are accessible, prepared and proud. That is why Guyana has been investing decisively it is physical and social infrastructure.”

He reiterated, “For decades, Guyana, as I said, was described as a country with great potential. We are now changing that. We are changing that to ensure our country is positioned for prosperity, when we build a deep-water port, when we build out Palmyra, when we build an industrial estate at Wales.”

President Ali stressed the importance of connectivity, outlining an ambitious programme of bridge and road construction designed to improve movement across the country.

He noted that visitors and citizens alike will benefit from upgrades to airport facilities and major crossings including the new Demerara River Bridge and bridges over the Berbice, Wismar and Kurupukari rivers.

“Every single family, every single person who comes to Guyana wants to drive over the bridge (Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge) We’ll have that bridge. We’ll have the Berbice River Bridge. We’ll have the Wismar River Bridge. We’ll have the Kurupukari bridge. You’ll have the road to Lethem,” he said.

The President said Guyana is no longer a spectator in regional tourism, but a determined competitor, entering the market with clarity of purpose and confidence.