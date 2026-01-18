Minister Singh engages private sector ahead of Budget 2026

SENIOR Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, met with key representatives of Guyana’s private sector on Saturday at the Ministry of Finance, as preparations intensify for Budget 2026.

The engagement provided a platform for private-sector stakeholders to raise concerns, discuss priorities and engage directly with the government on matters critical to economic growth.

Among those in attendance were senior officials from the Private Sector Commission, Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry Guyana, the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association Ltd., the Guyana Association of Bankers, and the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association. Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority, Mr Godfrey Statia and a team of senior Ministry of Finance officials also participated in the discussions.

During his remarks, Minister Singh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering an environment conducive to private investment, job creation and income generation.

“We want more people working, earning, accumulating savings and wealth, investing and prospering,” he said, highlighting the administration’s focus on making Guyana an attractive destination for diversified private investment under the leadership of President Irfaan Ali.

The engagement follows President Ali’s address to the nation in December 2025, in which he pledged that over the next five years, Guyana would become one of the most business-friendly environments for both domestic and foreign investors.

The President had also reiterated the government’s commitment to economic diversification, infrastructural modernisation, job creation, education and training, income growth, and cost-of-living reduction.

Representatives of the private sector expressed appreciation for the ongoing dialogue with the government and acknowledged its efforts to drive economic transformation and strengthen competitiveness. They also reaffirmed their commitment to collaborating with the government to further unlock the country’s economic potential.

Budget 2026 will be the first presented to Parliament following the PPP/C’s re-election in 2025 and the launch of its manifesto.

The 2025 manifesto, developed after extensive consultations with private sector actors, religious organisations, youth and women’s groups, and the wider public, provides the policy framework for the upcoming budget.

Minister Singh assured those present that Budget 2026 will reflect this vision for national transformation, continuing the government’s agenda for sustainable economic growth.