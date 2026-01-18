Mabura Health Centre, staff quarters commissioned in Region 10

THE Government on Friday commissioned the Mabura Health Centre and Staff Quarters, advancing its ongoing efforts to expand and strengthen healthcare delivery in hinterland and riverine communities across the country.

According to a release from the Ministry of Health, the Mabura Health Centre, constructed at a cost of $54 million, is fully staffed and equipped to provide essential healthcare services to residents of Mabura and surrounding areas.

The facility is expected to significantly improve access to primary healthcare, reduce travel time for patients, and ensure timely medical attention for families in the community.

In tandem, staff quarters valued at $30 million were also commissioned, providing safe and comfortable accommodation for healthcare workers stationed at the facility. The investment is aimed at improving staff retention, ensuring the consistent presence of medical personnel, and supporting the uninterrupted delivery of healthcare services in this remote location.

Officials at the commissioning ceremony noted that the health centre will offer a range of services, including outpatient care, maternal and child health services, basic emergency care, and health education. The facility is also positioned to support preventive healthcare and early intervention, contributing to improved health outcomes within the community.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, said the commissioning underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening the healthcare system across all regions, particularly in hinterland communities where access has traditionally been limited.

“What we are trying to do is something extraordinary. We want to ensure that the same services available on the coastland are also accessible in the hinterland,” the Health Minister said.

Dr Anthony explained that the Mabura Health Centre will play a critical role in saving lives, especially in responding to accidents and medical emergencies within the area. He further disclosed that residents will now have access to basic laboratory services at the facility, improving the speed and quality of medical care.

The Minister also announced that telemedicine services will soon be introduced at the centre, allowing patients to benefit from specialist consultations and advanced medical support without the need to travel long distances.

Additionally, he noted that opportunities will be created for residents interested in pursuing nursing and other healthcare training programmes, strengthening human resource capacity within the region.

The commissioning of the Mabura Health Centre and Staff Quarters forms part of the Ministry of Health’s broader strategy to modernise healthcare infrastructure, improve working conditions for healthcare professionals, and ensure equitable access to quality healthcare for all Guyanese, regardless of geographic location.