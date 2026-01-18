Guyana’s economic and investment outlook ‘very lucrative’

— Says CEO of Gaico Construction

GUYANA’S economic and investment outlook is “very lucrative,” according to Dr Komal Singh, Chief Executive Director of Gaico Construction and Chairman of the Guyana Shipping Association, who highlighted the country’s growth potential in an online interview broadcast on Thursday.

Dr Singh pointed to several key drivers of growth, including the Gas-to-Energy project, set for completion by year-end, which he said will significantly boost Guyana’s manufacturing sector.

He also emphasised the strategic importance of a planned deep-water port in Berbice, which is expected to enhance export capacity and accommodate large vessels, a necessity for expanding industrial production.

“We cannot continue to grow our manufacturing sector, increase production in this country, and still suffer with a tidal port. We need to make sure we have a deep-water port that can accommodate large vessels,” Dr Singh said.

He added that the port will be critical once the Linden–Lethem road is completed, allowing traffic from northern Brazil to access North American markets efficiently.

Beyond infrastructure, Dr Singh highlighted agriculture, marine and mining as sectors poised for continued growth.

He described President Dr Irfaan Ali’s five-year development plan as a continuation of progress made over the last five years, with added emphasis on key infrastructure and community development projects.

“The economic outlook for Guyana is one that will continue to show a positive growth rate, as we have seen in the past,” Dr Singh said, noting that ongoing highway construction from Craig to Timehri, and ultimately to the Garden of Eden, will open new economic opportunities in business and housing.

The Government’s strategic plan aims to reach nearly every community and sector, with investments in schools, hospitals, housing, and other initiatives designed to advance the social and economic welfare of all Guyanese.