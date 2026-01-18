Recover Guyana builds capacity, confidence in youths

RECOVER Guyana’s ENGAGE Project is strengthening youth entrepreneurship while advancing Guyana’s vision of a greener and more sustainable future.

At the launch of ENGAGE 2.0, participants from the programme’s first phase shared testimonials on how the initiative helped build their capacity, confidence, and business acumen over the past year, supported by grant funding aimed at accelerating small-business growth.

Among the beneficiaries is Jamal Butcher, owner of Butcher’s Poultry and Seasoning Sensation, a business focused on producing high-quality poultry meats and seasoning products sourced locally from farmers and his own shade house.

Butcher said the grant allowed him to expand operations and invest in new equipment, positioning the business for long-term sustainability and growth.

Similarly, Ouma Mohabir, owner of Agro Pro Solutions, an agro-processing enterprise producing achars, pepper sauces, jams, juices, and chips, said the programme provided more than financial support.

“At Recover Guyana, I am very, very thankful. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Mohabir said. “I did not only learn about business, but I also learned about green businesses. It’s not only about making money, but also about saving the earth.”

Another testimonial was delivered by Calvin Roberts, sole proprietor of Eco Ancestral Cuisine, a green business promoting Indigenous culture through sustainable practices and the use of products sourced from hinterland and interior regions.

“As a grateful grant recipient of Recover Guyana’s ENGAGE 1.0 in Region Three, I extend my sincere thanks to Recover Guyana and Scotiabank Guyana for their invaluable support,” Roberts said.

He described the initiative as a meaningful investment in sustainable entrepreneurship and culturally rooted small businesses, noting that being selected affirmed his vision of promoting Indigenous foods, particularly cassava bread, through eco-conscious production methods.

Roberts highlighted the programme’s training and capacity-building component as particularly impactful. Through guided business planning, mentorship, and pitching exercises, he said he gained practical skills and a deeper understanding of embedding sustainability into business operations.

“These lessons have strengthened how we manage resources, minimise waste, and repurpose cassava peels and byproducts in environmentally beneficial ways,” he explained.

He also encouraged future ENGAGE beneficiaries to fully embrace the programme’s training and guidance, describing it as a powerful opportunity for growth, impact, and long-term sustainability.

Supported by corporate partner Scotiabank Guyana, ENGAGE 2.0 will build on the success of its first edition and expand to Regions Two and Four, offering $2 million in grant funding to participants.

The programme is open to individuals between 16 and 35 years old who are interested in starting or growing an entrepreneurial venture. Applications close on February 1, 2026, for Region Two and February 28, 2026, for Region Four.

Further information and application details are available at www.recoverguyana.org/engage2

, or via telephone at (592) 253-3162 ext. 2.