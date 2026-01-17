PM receives update on CEGEB project from World Bank team

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, met with representatives of the World Bank Mission Team on Wednesday at the Office of the Prime Minister on Camp Street, where he received an update on the ongoing implementation of the Caribbean Efficient and Green-Energy Buildings (CEGEB) Project, under which Guyana is an active participating country.

The delegation was led by World Bank Group Resident Representative for Guyana and Suriname, Ms Diletta Doretti, and comprised of Senior Energy Specialist, Mr Ashok Sarkar; Energy Specialist, Ms Rochelle Johnson; Senior Social Development Specialist, Mr Sanjay Agarwal, and Programme Assistant, Ms Angel Bhojedat.

Prime Minister Phillips, who holds responsibility for the nation’s energy sector, was briefed by the team on Guyana’s participation on the CEGEB project, which aims to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and support a resilient, affordable, low-carbon future.

The Prime Minister was also updated on the project’s financing framework, which represents a total investment of US$38.6 million supported by the World Bank through the International Development Association (IDA).

During the meeting, discussions focused on reviewing progress achieved since the project’s commencement in 2025, and the next phases of activities under the initiative, including utility-focused technical assistance to support Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) in strengthening system efficiency and readiness for renewable energy integration

In Guyana, the project is targeting approximately 259 public buildings across Regions Three, Four, Five, Six and 10 with a focus on reducing energy consumption and increasing the deployment of renewable energy systems across the public sector.

Prime Minister Phillips reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to the pursuit of a low-carbon energy future, with renewable energy serving as a key component. He further emphasised that the project aligns directly with Guyana’s development priorities under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 and complements ongoing national efforts to expand renewable energy generation, including the Government’s ambitious target of adding 100 megawatts of renewable energy capacity over the next five years.

Ms Doretti, in her remarks, reiterated the institution’s openness to continued partnership with Guyana. She noted that collaboration extends beyond financing to include technical expertise in support of the country’s energy transition efforts.

The regulatory and institutional strengthening component, which supports the development and implementation of frameworks to encourage green energy investments, was also discussed. This includes the establishment of energy performance standards, net billing arrangements for solar power, and policies to facilitate the integration of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.

Significantly, capacity-building and gender inclusion, which form key elements of the project, were also discussed. Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Agency, Dr Mahender Sharma, reported that 20 women have been engaged as part of a Female Apprenticeship Programme, financed by the Canada Clean Energy and Forest Climate Facility (CCEFCF) with additional support from the World Bank’s Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP). He noted that training is being facilitated by the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training unit as part of a two-year curriculum in electrical installations and solar photovoltaic technology.

Representatives from Guyana Energy Agency and the Ministry of Finance were also at the meeting. (OPM)