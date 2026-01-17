R3PSInc welcomes Yas School launch as milestone for inclusive development in Region Three

THE commissioning of the Yas School of Inspiration at Crane, West Coast Demerara, on Thursday, has been welcomed by Head of the Region Three Private Sector Inc. (R3PSInc.), Halim Khan, as a major milestone in inclusive development and a clear reflection of President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s commitment to ensuring that no child is left behind.

Khan said the initiative, which was driven by President Ali’s education and social inclusion agenda, also underscores the PPP/C Government’s sustained investment in building a more equitable and modern education system, one that serves every child, including those with special needs.

The school, which will provide specialised education for children with disabilities, was funded through a partnership between the Government of Guyana and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It was formally commissioned by President Ali in the presence of First Lady Arya Ali, Cabinet members, educators, parents and community stakeholders.

“This project represents the practical expression of the President’s vision that no child must be left behind,” Khan said. “It also demonstrates the PPP/C Government’s clear and consistent commitment to developing the education sector in a way that is inclusive, compassionate and forward-looking.”

He added that the facility reflects the kind of people-centred development that Region Three has long been advocating for—growth that improves infrastructure while directly expanding opportunity for families and vulnerable groups.

“This is the type of initiative that changes lives in real ways,” Khan said. “As a region, we are not only seeing economic growth, but also the expansion of services that ensure every citizen, including children with special needs, has a fair chance to reach their potential.”

Khan noted that the private sector in Region Three stands ready to support complementary initiatives, including skills training, community services and employment pathways, to ensure that inclusive education translates into long-term social and economic participation.

The Yas School of Inspiration, located at Crane, is designed to cater for about 50 learners and forms part of the government’s broader strategy to create an “ecosystem of care” for children with differing abilities. It also complements the recently commissioned $130 million state-of-the-art call and business centre for Persons with Disabilities (PWD) at Palmyra, Region Six, which is expected to create opportunities for hundreds of citizens.

Addressing the commissioning ceremony, President Ali said the new school demonstrates what can be achieved when international solidarity is paired with national commitment and a clear development philosophy that puts people first.

“We are here because of these children,” the Head of State said. “Through these walls, they will now have access to world-class facilities—facilities that would enable them to be the best they can be. That is what the Government of the UAE and the Government of Guyana value: creating institutions that ensure people can be the best they can be.”

The President outlined several measures to ensure the school’s smooth start-up, including specialised staff training, enhanced security arrangements, and free, dedicated transportation for students.

He also announced that a parent-led governance model will be established, with a board comprised of parents to oversee and manage the school’s operations. Teacher placements are being finalised, and on-site activities are expected to begin within two weeks.

Khan said these operational commitments show that the project is not symbolic, but part of a serious, long-term investment in inclusive education.

“Inclusive development only works when the systems are properly resourced and managed. The focus on governance, staffing and transport shows this is being treated as a serious and sustainable initiative,” he said.

President Ali also described the project as a product of diplomacy and shared values, stressing that the Guyana–UAE partnership is forward-looking and rooted in mutual respect and shared development goals.

For Khan and the Region Three Private Sector Inc., the Crane facility also signals the region’s growing role in Guyana’s national development agenda.

“Region Three is increasingly becoming a hub not only for economic activity, but for social investment and innovation,” Khan said. “Projects like this remind us that development must always be measured by how many lives we improve, not just by how many buildings we put up.”

He said R3PSInc. will continue to advocate for policies and partnerships that align economic growth with social responsibility, ensuring that the benefits of development are shared across all communities.