OP-ED: The diminishing returns of Canada’s digital diplomacy and diplomatic over-exposure in Guyana

By Dr. Walter H. Persaud

IN November of last year, I felt compelled to address High Commissioner Sébastien Sigouin’s public exhortations for Guyanese citizens to “speak up” regarding domestic electoral processes—a move I characterised then as an overreach into our sovereign internal affairs.

Today, observing the High Commissioner’s recent social media output regarding his “engagement” with the National Assembly and various stakeholders, I find a different, yet equally troubling trend: the transition from quiet, effective diplomacy to overt self-advertisement.

As a dual citizen of both Canada and Guyana, I have long valued the deep, historically grounded relationship between our two nations. However, the efficacy of that relationship is compromised when the representative of a sovereign partner appears to prioritize a high-frequency public profile over the traditional “mystique” of the diplomatic office.

There is a fine line between modern “digital diplomacy” and what looks increasingly like personal branding. When a diplomat frames every routine meeting or “engagement” as a public affirmation of their personal “belief in institutions,” they inadvertently centre themselves in the narrative.

In the world of high-level international relations, a diplomat’s power is often inverse to their visibility. True influence happens in the quiet corridors of the Ministry of Finance or the Office of the President, not on a Facebook feed.

By constantly “advertising” his presence and his personal philosophies, the High Commissioner risks compromising his own diplomatic autonomy. To be an effective interlocutor, an envoy must remain a neutral bridge. When an envoy becomes a local “influencer” or a celebrity commentator on the functioning of our Parliament, they lose the gravitas required for the “hard miles” of bilateral negotiation.

Canada’s commitment to Guyana is unquestioned and appreciated. But that commitment is best served by an approach that respects the quiet dignity of Guyanese institutions without the need for a play-by-play public commentary.

As I noted weeks ago, democracy belongs to the Guyanese people. So, too, does the right to manage our institutions without the constant, televised “endorsement” or “engagement” of foreign representatives who seem more focused on their digital footprint than their diplomatic footprint.