IPED marks 40 years with celebratory activities

AS the Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED) marks 40 years of service in Guyana, Business Development and Marketing Manager, Robert Williams, on Friday, unveiled a series of activities to showcase the entity’s work.

According to him, these activities highlight how the institute has been transforming lives and the impact it has had on the Guyanese society.

Williams told the Guyana Chronicle that recently, they signed a loan agreement with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to further expand their services.

He stated that their vision is about entrepreneurship, sustainability, growth and business and as such all efforts are made to provide vital financing to Guyanese who want to start a small business but do not qualify for a bank loan.

Among the anniversary activities was a recently held Business Pitching Competition which attracted 39 persons. They pitched their ideas with the hope of securing financing. The prize-giving ceremony for this competition is set for April 2, 2026.

He emphasised that IPED has no role in the judging process. As part of efforts to remove bias and ensure transparency, persons from Action Coach and the Centre for Local Business Development are being used as judges.

The IPED official added that individuals were tasked with making their business pitch in keeping with a list of criteria. This had to be done in person before the judges.

He emphasised the funds the winners receive must be used for business activities only.

“We expect them to sign up for the enhancement of their businesses. IPED, based on different levels, we will be providing business guidance and support for one year to six months. So, we will insert ourselves into their businesses and they can come to us, and we can analyse their businesses to help them to build records and so on. Even though they are not clients of ours we are helping them to build their businesses,” he said while being interviewed at IPED’s South Road head office.

Meanwhile, IPED also launched an Art Competition as part of its anniversary activities. Participants were expected to depict IPED’s journey over the past 40 years under a given theme.

Art specialists from Burrowes School of Arts will now review the submissions and choose a winner.

Williams noted that IPED plans to give the 45 participants an opportunity to sell their work at the upcoming two-day Micro Conference. This event, which is the highlight of the anniversary celebrations, is slated for March 19 to 20, 2026 at the Pegasus Hotel.

During the conference, IPED will be reflecting on its journey in Guyana while honouring clients and staff. It will also be the ideal platform for the dissemination of information regarding micro financing and how one can access it.

Williams pointed out that while a wide spectrum of professionals will be in attendance, the focus will be on real-life testimonials.

Additionally, a micro exposition will be held on March 18 and 19 on Main Street, giving 20 persons an opportunity to showcase their businesses and services.

IPED Guyana is a non-profit organisation established in 1985 to empower Guyanese entrepreneurs by providing micro-financing, technical support, and business guidance to build sustainable micro and small enterprises. The organisation’s work also includes helping to improve livelihoods and foster economic self-reliance, particularly for women and vulnerable groups.

It acts as a developmental lender and capacity builder, offering loans and training to help individuals start or grow businesses across all ten regions of Guyana.

