Certificates of Title issued to 85 Onderneeming Phase Four residents

— Minister Croal says Region Two’s housing application backlog being steadily cleared

EIGHTY-FIVE Essequibians were all smiles on Friday as they received the ownership document for plots of land at Onderneeming Phase Four, marking another milestone in the government’s efforts to clear outstanding housing issues.

The documents were presented by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, during a housing outreach held on the lawns of the Regional Housing Office at the Takuba Lodge Compound, Anna Regina.

Minister Croal explained that the outreach formed part of the ministry’s follow-up activities, which aim to resolve outstanding housing matters across the country.

He noted that, to date, approximately 50,000 house lots have been allocated out of a backlog of 75,000 applications, adding that Region Two has a relatively smaller volume of applications.

He further announced that the government is embarking on the construction of a minimum of 40,000 houses nationwide over a five-year period.

Initiatives such as Men on Mission were highlighted as key support mechanisms for persons who are unable to complete their homes or require assistance with repairs through subsidies or material support. He said that the ministry also has similar programmes and subsidies that are offered to persons.

According to Minister Croal, once the national budget is presented, direct assistance for home construction and upgrades as outlined in the government’s manifesto will be rolled out.

He also underscored special programmes targeting hinterland residents, single women, and youth, noting that persons as young as 22 years old are now being allocated house lots, an opportunity that was previously unheard of.

The minister also referenced ongoing infrastructural works in Region Two that are being executed through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA). These include drainage channels and structures in Charity.

He added that issues raised during the previous outreach, particularly relating to title processing, were investigated and addressed.

Areas currently benefitting from house lot allocations include Charity, Onderneeming, and Hoff Van Aurich, with new lands being opened up at Hoff Van Aurich.

Minister Croal also revealed that the ministry will soon commence block housing construction at Onderneeming and Hoff Van Aurich, targeting moderate-income earners and young professionals, as part of its efforts to decentralise housing services.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn, assured residents that Cabinet remains committed to addressing issues beyond housing, including land allocation, access to building materials, and settlement concerns.

She reaffirmed the government’s focus on national development and pledged that the PPP/C Administration will continue to deliver for the people.

“We must ensure that contractors deliver houses in a timely and efficient manner. Efficiency is key,” Minister Benn emphasised.

Further, Permanent Secretary Bishram Kuppen stated that the ministry is fully committed to delivering results, noting that multiple departments are working collaboratively to address housing issues as the government moves towards its goal of constructing 40,000 homes.

CEO of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Dr. Martin Pertab, in his remarks, noted in addition to the construction of 40 houses, the ministry’s plans include eliminating informal settlements and fully addressing housing backlogs.

He noted that more than $800 billion has been earmarked to tackle these challenges, including expanding subsidy programmes for steel and cement and improving the overall quality of life for citizens. Essequibo, he stressed, remains a key part of this national housing drive.

Also addressing residents was Regional Chairman Devin Mohan, who described the outreach as people-centred and reflective of the massive transformation taking place under the current government.

He said the regional administration remains committed to addressing residents’ concerns and expressed satisfaction with the growing number of homeowners in Region Two.

Many of the resident could not contain their emotions after collecting their land ownership document.

“I am so happy for my title, and I am glad it didn’t take long. Thanks to the government for such speed in issuing title,” one resident said.

Certificates of Title are vital legal documents that establish bona fide ownership of land. They are also commonly used as collateral at financial institutions, enabling beneficiaries to secure residential mortgages for home construction. The issuance of these documents plays a critical role in increasing occupancy and accelerating development within new housing schemes.