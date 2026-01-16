Minister Manickchand engages Linden Town Council on governance, development

MINISTER of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, on Wednesday met with members of the Linden Town Council to address critical township issues.

According to information from the ministry, the discussions centred on governance, service delivery, and both ongoing and proposed development projects to enhance residents’ quality of life.

This engagement underscores the ministry’s commitment to fostering effective local administration in Linden.​

Minister Manickchand stressed the vital role of partnership between central government and local authorities.

She highlighted that open dialogue remains essential for robust local governance and long-term sustainable development in Linden.

Recent ministry initiatives reflect broader national pushes for regional equity, building on prior engagements with local councils.

These talks promise better coordination for service enhancement, potentially leading to improved utilities, roads, and community programmes. Residents stand to benefit from accelerated development aligned with national goals.