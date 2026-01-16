News Archives
94 schools undergoing major rehabilitation in Region Two
RDC councillor Parmanand Singh makes an input at a recent meeting
–to foster safe, conducive learning environment

A COMPREHENSIVE programme of rehabilitation is currently underway at 94 educational institutions across Region Two, aimed at significantly improving the safety, comfort, and overall quality of learning environments for students and educators.

This was disclosed by Chairperson of the Regional Education Committee, Parmanand Singh, during the first statutory meeting of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

Singh informed councillors that the projects are actively ongoing, and form part of the government’s wider commitment to ensuring that all learners are provided with a safe, modern, and supportive environment in which to thrive academically and socially.

He emphasised that quality education goes beyond the classroom curriculum and must be supported by sound infrastructure that promotes students’ well-being and effective teaching.

The scope of rehabilitation works is extensive and includes the upgrading and expansion of classrooms, repairs to roofs and floors, improved ventilation and lighting, and the rehabilitation of washroom and sanitation facilities to meet acceptable health and safety standards.

Additional works include structural repairs, fencing, painting, electrical and plumbing upgrades, and other essential infrastructural improvements designed to enhance the daily school experience.

The 94 projects span nursery, primary, and secondary schools, as well as student dormitories and teachers’ living quarters throughout the region.

This ensures that not only learning spaces, but also accommodation facilities for students and teachers are brought up to improved standards that support comfort, safety, and dignity.

Singh further said that all awarded projects are being closely monitored by the Regional Education Department and education officers to ensure that works are carried out according to established specifications, timelines, and quality standards.

Regular monitoring and reporting mechanisms are in place to promote accountability and value for money.

According to Regional Chairman Devin Mohan, the rehabilitation efforts form part of a broader strategy to strengthen the education sector in Region Two by fostering safe, inclusive, and learner-friendly school communities.

The Regional Chairman said upon completion, the upgraded facilities are expected to enhance teaching and learning outcomes, boost student morale, and contribute to the long-term development of the region’s human capital.

