Discussions get underway for Origins Fashion Festival 2026

EXCITEMENT is building in Guyana’s creative industries as Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, on Thursday led the inaugural planning meeting for the second edition of the Origins Fashion Festival, signalling “big things” ahead for 2026.

In a vibrant Facebook post, the minister said: “Big things are officially in motion! Today, I had the pleasure of spearheading our very first Origin’s Fashion Festival meeting of 2026 as we set the stage for an even bolder, brighter second edition this year.”

This gathering marks a pivotal step in elevating Guyana’s burgeoning fashion sector, with the vision already taking shape and creativity flowing freely.

The Origins Fashion Festival, which debuted to critical acclaim, promises an amplified showcase this year. Expect bolder designs, brighter innovations, and a stronger platform for local talent to shine on both national and international stages.

As Minister Rodrigues emphasised, “Guyana’s fashion future is about to level up.”

This initiative aligns with broader efforts to foster cultural entrepreneurship and economic diversification, positioning fashion as a key driver of creative exports and youth employment in Guyana.

Fashion enthusiasts and industry stakeholders are urged to stay tuned, as the minister teased: “This is only the beginning.”

With momentum gathering early in the year, the festival could solidify Guyana’s reputation as a rising hub for Caribbean creativity.