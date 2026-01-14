Suspected murder–suicide leaves two dead in Georgetown guest house

POLICE are investigating a suspected murder–suicide that occurred on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at a guest house on Lime Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 05:00 hours and 08:15 hours. The deceased have been identified as Loriann, a 31-year-old housekeeper whose address is currently unknown, and Cyril Saul, a 36-year-old security guard of Lime Street, Wortmanville.

According to preliminary investigation, both individuals were employed at the guest house and were the only staff members on duty during the overnight period. Police have also established that the two were previously in an intimate relationship, which reportedly ended about two months ago.

Police ranks who responded to the scene found the woman lying motionless in one of the rooms with visible injuries, while the man was found unresponsive in a separate room. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

During examinations at the location, investigators recovered several items, including a firearm, ammunition, a knife and a quantity of a substance suspected to be poisonous. These items were secured and taken in for forensic examination. CCTV footage from the premises has also been reviewed and is forming part of the ongoing investigation. Several persons have been contacted and questioned as inquiries continue.

The bodies were transported to the Memorial Funeral Parlour Mortuary, where they are awaiting post-mortem examinations to determine the exact causes of death. Police said investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is continuing.