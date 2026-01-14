News Archives
Gun, ammunition seized in East Bank operation, two held
The firearm and ammunition seized by police
The firearm and ammunition seized by police

POLICE have taken two men into custody following the discovery of a firearm and ammunition during an intelligence-led operation late Monday night along Heroes Highway, near the Anteater Roundabout at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.
The seizure was made at about 23:40 hours on January 12, 2026, when ranks attached to Regional Division 4 ‘B’ intercepted a Toyota Axio that was travelling west along the roadway. The vehicle was occupied by two men.
According to police, ranks became suspicious after observing the behaviour of the front-seat passenger and conducted a search of the car in the presence of both occupants. During the search, a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol and a magazine containing 12 live matching rounds of ammunition were found concealed beneath the front passenger seat.
The two occupants — a 42-year-old taxi driver of East La Penitence, Georgetown, and a 23-year-old labourer of Tucville, Georgetown — were arrested and escorted to the Regional Division 4 ‘B’ Headquarters. The firearm and ammunition were lodged as evidence pending further investigations.
Both men remain in police custody as investigations continue.

Staff Reporter
