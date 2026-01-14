Gun, ammunition seized in East Bank operation, two held

POLICE have taken two men into custody following the discovery of a firearm and ammunition during an intelligence-led operation late Monday night along Heroes Highway, near the Anteater Roundabout at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

The seizure was made at about 23:40 hours on January 12, 2026, when ranks attached to Regional Division 4 ‘B’ intercepted a Toyota Axio that was travelling west along the roadway. The vehicle was occupied by two men.

According to police, ranks became suspicious after observing the behaviour of the front-seat passenger and conducted a search of the car in the presence of both occupants. During the search, a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol and a magazine containing 12 live matching rounds of ammunition were found concealed beneath the front passenger seat.

The two occupants — a 42-year-old taxi driver of East La Penitence, Georgetown, and a 23-year-old labourer of Tucville, Georgetown — were arrested and escorted to the Regional Division 4 ‘B’ Headquarters. The firearm and ammunition were lodged as evidence pending further investigations.

Both men remain in police custody as investigations continue.