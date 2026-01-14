News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Region Two agencies mobilise support for fire victims in Arpiaco
A Guyana Fire Service officer examines the scene of the fire as investigations continue into the blaze that destroyed a family’s home
A Guyana Fire Service officer examines the scene of the fire as investigations continue into the blaze that destroyed a family’s home

REGION Two authorities have moved swiftly to assist a family displaced by a devastating fire at Arpiaco, Upper Pomeroon, which left four persons homeless, including an elderly man and two young children.
A team of regional officials, along with officers from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, the Guyana Fire Service, the Charity Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), visited the affected household following the blaze, which completely destroyed the family’s wooden home.
The fire left an 88-year-old man, a 25-year-old mother, and her two children, aged four and two, without shelter. At the time of the incident, the young mother and her two-year-old daughter were hospitalised, while the elderly man was at home with his grandson when the fire broke out.

Region Two officials and partner agencies assess the aftermath of a devastating fire at Arpiaco, Upper Pomeroon, as support is mobilised for a family of four left homeless, including an elderly man and two young children

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
In response, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has begun providing immediate assistance to the affected family, while the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), led by the Deputy Regional Executive Officer, is coordinating support efforts at the regional level.
The Civil Defence Commission also provided swift emergency relief to help the family meet their immediate needs.
The displaced family is currently being sheltered by a neighbour as arrangements are made for longer-term assistance and the eventual rebuilding of their home.
The affected residents expressed heartfelt gratitude to the RDC, CDC, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, and all supporting agencies for their timely intervention, compassion, and support during this difficult time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Region Two REO debunks ‘misleading’ claims on ‘Anna Regina Secondary Dormitory’
Diaspora creatives explore orange economy investments in Guyana
Local Gov’t Ministry to strengthen citizen engagement with new app
Education delivery unhindered as dormitory construction continues at Paramakatoi, Monkey Mountain –Ministry of Education says
UG joins international collaboration to advance environmental genomics
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2026 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.