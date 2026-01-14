Region Two agencies mobilise support for fire victims in Arpiaco

REGION Two authorities have moved swiftly to assist a family displaced by a devastating fire at Arpiaco, Upper Pomeroon, which left four persons homeless, including an elderly man and two young children.

A team of regional officials, along with officers from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, the Guyana Fire Service, the Charity Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), visited the affected household following the blaze, which completely destroyed the family’s wooden home.

The fire left an 88-year-old man, a 25-year-old mother, and her two children, aged four and two, without shelter. At the time of the incident, the young mother and her two-year-old daughter were hospitalised, while the elderly man was at home with his grandson when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In response, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has begun providing immediate assistance to the affected family, while the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), led by the Deputy Regional Executive Officer, is coordinating support efforts at the regional level.

The Civil Defence Commission also provided swift emergency relief to help the family meet their immediate needs.

The displaced family is currently being sheltered by a neighbour as arrangements are made for longer-term assistance and the eventual rebuilding of their home.

The affected residents expressed heartfelt gratitude to the RDC, CDC, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, and all supporting agencies for their timely intervention, compassion, and support during this difficult time.