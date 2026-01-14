Region Two REO debunks ‘misleading’ claims on ‘Anna Regina Secondary Dormitory’

THE Regional Education Officer for Region Two, Shondelle Hercules has issued a firm rejection of a “misleading” social media post, dated January 13, 2026, about the Anna Regina Secondary School Dormitory.

The post, which shared outdated images purporting to show poor conditions at the facility, has sparked unnecessary concern among parents, students, and the public, according to the official statement.

Hercules emphasised that the circulated images do not reflect the dormitory’s current state, which remains clean, safe, and fully suitable for occupancy.

“The conditions shown in the referenced post are not indicative of the present environment within the facility,” she stated, urging greater caution in sharing unverified content Online.

In a call for responsible information-sharing, the Regional Education Officer encouraged the public to rely on official channels for accurate updates, helping to curb the spread of misinformation.