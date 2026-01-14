News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Region Two REO debunks ‘misleading’ claims on ‘Anna Regina Secondary Dormitory’
news-default

THE Regional Education Officer for Region Two, Shondelle Hercules has issued a firm rejection of a “misleading” social media post, dated January 13, 2026, about the Anna Regina Secondary School Dormitory.
The post, which shared outdated images purporting to show poor conditions at the facility, has sparked unnecessary concern among parents, students, and the public, according to the official statement.
Hercules emphasised that the circulated images do not reflect the dormitory’s current state, which remains clean, safe, and fully suitable for occupancy.
“The conditions shown in the referenced post are not indicative of the present environment within the facility,” she stated, urging greater caution in sharing unverified content Online.
In a call for responsible information-sharing, the Regional Education Officer encouraged the public to rely on official channels for accurate updates, helping to curb the spread of misinformation.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Works progressing on Land of Canaan leg of East Bank Highway
Buzz Bee Dam Highway to unlock massive network links
Judiciary faces staffing shortages as caseloads rise
New co-operation agreements between Guyana, Belize imminent
Attorney General calls out magistrates for ignoring legislation
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2026 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.