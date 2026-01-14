Diaspora creatives explore orange economy investments in Guyana

FOLLOWING President Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s call to expand and diversify Guyana’s emerging industries, Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Peter Ramsaroop, on Tuesday, engaged a group of well-known Guyanese diaspora investors and creatives exploring long-term investment opportunities in Guyana.

According to information from the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest), the engagement highlights growing diaspora interest in investing capital, skills, and global networks into Guyana’s development—particularly in tourism, culture, media, and the Orange Economy.

The delegation included Ronnie Madra, Jacob Scipio, who starred in Bad Boys alongside Will Smith, and Zach Scipio, accompanied by local partner Capt. Gerry Gouveia Jr..

Discussions focused on high-value tourism and lifestyle developments, film and music production infrastructure, creative talent development, and sports-linked entertainment, including the potential introduction of electric powerboat (E-boat) racing in Guyana.

The engagement underscored the Government of Guyana’s view of the diaspora as a strategic partner in national development and in scaling the Orange Economy as a new pillar of growth, jobs, and global cultural presence.