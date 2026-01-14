Local Gov’t Ministry to strengthen citizen engagement with new app

THE Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development plans on launching an app before the end of January to strengthen communication between government officials and citizens.

The app will help citizens get their concerns addressed within 24 hours.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, announced the launch of the app on Monday during an engagement with residents of Canal No. 1.

She noted that though residents will receive a response within 24 hours, there is no guarantee that action will be taken immediately.

Minister Manickchand stated that although she will have access to every complaint, the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDC) will be tasked primarily with responding.

Additionally, the app is part of a broader push to modernise the delivery of government services and align Guyana with first-world digital standards.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic administration is set to launch several apps, including the ‘AskGov‘, an AI chatbot designed to answer citizens’ questions, the Ministry of Housing’s Single Window System, and the Guyana Revenue Authority’s Padna app. These initiatives aim to promote digitalisation in Guyana, a vision of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali. (DPI)