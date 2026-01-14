Education delivery unhindered as dormitory construction continues at Paramakatoi, Monkey Mountain –Ministry of Education says

THE Ministry of Education has reassured parents and communities in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) that Grade Seven students from Chenapou and surrounding villages continue to receive uninterrupted, high-quality secondary education despite ongoing dormitory construction at Paramakatoi and Monkey Mountain.

According to information from the Education Ministry, while finalising these facilities, the ministry has rolled out a robust blended learning framework, keeping instruction firmly rooted in students’ home villages.

This innovative approach combines face-to-face teaching with cutting-edge digital tools across six key communities: Taruka, Tuseneng, Bamboo Creek, Chenapou, Monkey Mountain, and Micobie.

Smart television sets now enable livestreamed lessons in Taruka, Tuseneng, Bamboo Creek, Chenapou, and Monkey Mountain, transforming primary school spaces and learning centres into dynamic classrooms.

In Chenapou and Micobie, students have received personal tablets and laptops to support independent study.

Trained primary school teachers oversee sessions at every site, providing hands-on guidance with the technology.

Micobie stands out with four dedicated secondary teachers delivering core subjects face-to-face at the primary school, ensuring personalised support.

The ministry emphasised its broader commitment to accelerating all educational infrastructural projects, from schools to dormitories, through rigorous reviews.

This initiative aligns with Guyana’s national push to leverage technology for equitable education in remote indigenous areas, bridging geographical gaps and empowering every student.