News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
New biotechnology facility to produce one million plantlets by year-end –Mustapha says
Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha during his visit to the Ministry of Agriculture’s biotechnology plant tissue laboratory located at NAREI (Ministry of Agriculture photos)
Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha during his visit to the Ministry of Agriculture’s biotechnology plant tissue laboratory located at NAREI (Ministry of Agriculture photos)

AGRICULTURE Minister Zulfikar Mustapha recently visited the Ministry of Agriculture’s biotechnology plant tissue laboratory located within the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) compound at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.
During the visit, the minister engaged with laboratory technicians, and observed the process of dividing plant cuttings used in the development of plantlets.
The facility, which was established at an estimated cost of $450 million, is designed to supply farmers and researchers with clean, disease-free and high-quality planting material.
According to Minister Mustapha, the laboratory supports the government’s vision for the transformation and modernisation of the agriculture sector, and is projected to produce approximately one million plantlets by the end of the year.
The laboratory was developed in collaboration with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) of India, and was financed through the Inter-American Development Bank under the Sustainable Agricultural Development Programme (SADP).
The facility will provide high-yielding, disease-free planting material for a range of crops, including pineapple, citrus, plantain, sweet potato, breadfruit, sugarcane and several exotic fruits such as strawberries and blackberries.
Minister Mustapha was accompanied by Director-General Dhaneshwar Deonarine, NAREI’s Chief Executive Officer Jagnarine Singh, and other technical officers during the visit.
The facility, which officially opened back in October, is designed to produce over one million plantlets annually, a significant leap from the previous output of 15,000.
These plantlets will be clean, high-yielding, and disease-free, supporting crops such as pineapple, citrus, plantain, sweet potato, breadfruit, sugarcane, and even exotic fruits such as strawberries and blackberries.
The biotechnology ‘lab’ marked a major milestone in Guyana’s efforts to enhance food security, agricultural innovation, and sustainable economic growth, laying the foundation for a more resilient and diversified agricultural future.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Works progressing on Land of Canaan leg of East Bank Highway
Buzz Bee Dam Highway to unlock massive network links
Judiciary faces staffing shortages as caseloads rise
New co-operation agreements between Guyana, Belize imminent
Attorney General calls out magistrates for ignoring legislation
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2026 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.