Full enforcement of new vehicle tint regulations begins April 1

MOTORISTS will face full enforcement of Guyana’s new vehicle tint regulations from April 1, 2026, following the official gazetting of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Tint) Regulations 2026 earlier this month.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), on Tuesday, announced that the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Tint) Regulations 2026 were officially gazetted on January 1, 2026, formally establishing the national standards for permissible vehicle tint and the framework for enforcement.

However, motorists have been granted a three-month amnesty period, which runs until March 31, 2026, to allow sufficient time to regularise their vehicles. During this period, no penalties will be enforced for non-compliant tints.

Police said the amnesty is intended to give vehicle owners a fair opportunity to adjust tint levels in accordance with the new legal requirements, without facing fines or other sanctions.

“Full enforcement of the regulations will commence on April 1, 2026,” the GPF said, warning that motorists found in breach after that date will be subject to the fines and penalties prescribed under the law.

The Police Force is urging all vehicle owners and operators to familiarise themselves with the new tint standards and take the necessary corrective action during the amnesty period to avoid inconvenience once enforcement begins.

The previous legal position permitted tinted windows only by exemption and required a minimum of 65 per cent VLT, but widespread non-compliance meant that more than 70 per cent of vehicles on the road were operating outside the law.

Under the new regulations, no tint will be allowed on front windscreens except for a visor not exceeding six inches from the top. Front side windows must allow at least 25 per cent VLT, while rear side windows and rear windscreens must allow a minimum of 20 per cent VLT. Mirrored or reflective tint has been expressly prohibited.

The regulations also outline specific exemptions for vehicles used by the President and Prime Minister, senior government officials, the disciplined services, emergency vehicles, diplomatic missions, licensed private security agencies, businesses involved in high-risk cash handling, and individuals with certified medical conditions. Approved exemptions will be recorded in a digital national tint registry.

Fines for non-compliance have been set at $30,000 for vehicle operators and businesses that install illegal tint.