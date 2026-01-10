Region Two rice farmers welcome $300 per bag paddy subsidy

RICE farmers in Region Two have welcomed the government’s $300 per bag paddy subsidy, describing the initiative as timely and beneficial in easing production costs and stabilising incomes.

The subsidy forms part of a $2.1 billion national assistance programme aimed at strengthening Guyana’s rice industry. The initiative was rolled out on Friday by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, at the Anna Regina Town Council Compound.

He was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Madanlall Ramraj, Minister within the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs Sonia Latchman, Regional Chairman Devin Mohan, Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture Dhaneshwar Deonarine, along with other regional officials.

Minister Mustapha explained that the subsidy represents a key commitment made by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to reduce the financial burden on rice farmers and ensure the long-term sustainability of the sector. Under the programme, farmers will receive $300 per bag of paddy to help offset rising production costs and maintain stable earnings.

He noted that the intervention is part of a wider national effort, with an overall investment of approximately $2.1 billion, aimed at sustaining rice production, strengthening food security, and reinforcing one of Guyana’s most important agricultural sectors.

Speaking on subsidies for rice farmers in Region Two for the 2024–2025 period, Minister Mustapha stated that farmers in the region are expected to benefit from more than $990 million in support.

This includes fertiliser assistance valued at over $344 million, paddy price support amounting to approximately $349 million, transportation subsidies for ferry services exceeding $40 million, seed paddy assistance, and chemicals for paddy bug control. The total subsidy allocation for Region Two for 2024 and 2025 stands at $990,093,925.

The Agriculture Minister stressed that agriculture remains a vital pillar of Guyana’s development and has seen significant transformation in recent years.

He reminded farmers that the People’s Progressive Party has honoured its commitments since returning to office in 2020, particularly in reviving the rice industry after a period of decline between 2015 and 2020.

Minister Mustapha acknowledged that paddy prices are influenced by global market conditions but said the government responded to farmers’ concerns by contributing $300 per bag as price support, an intervention valued at approximately $2 billion nationwide.

He added that farmers continue to benefit from fertiliser subsidies of one bag per acre, improved farm-to-market access, and drainage works. To date, more than $6.1 billion has been invested directly in support of rice farmers.

He further disclosed plans to expand rice cultivation in Region Two, where approximately 32,000 acres are currently under cultivation, and announced that the Rice Producers’ Association in the region will be rehabilitated.

Minister Mustapha also revealed that Guyana is moving towards producing its own fertiliser, a step expected to significantly reduce costs for farmers.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Madanlall Ramraj, who has political responsibility for Region Two, said he was pleased to participate in the distribution exercise, noting that it reflects the government’s seriousness in fulfilling promises made to the people.

He highlighted ongoing development across the region, including the new ferry service, improved drainage and road infrastructure, the Anna Regina Stadium, expanded street lighting, and the completion of Phase Three road works, all of which have improved transportation and living standards.

Rice farmer Narine Harry said the subsidy will assist him in meeting production expenses, while Sudesh Singh, a farmer cultivating ten acres, expressed gratitude to the government for the assistance, describing it as timely and meaningful support.

“We are very happy for this intervention and it will come at a good time I am so happy” Singh said.