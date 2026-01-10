Several motorists fined, jailed and granted bail over traffic offences

SEVERAL motorists were fined, granted bail, had their licences suspended, or faced possible imprisonment after appearing in court this week for dangerous driving offences detected by traffic cameras, as the Guyana Police Force continues enforcement under the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS).

The cases were heard on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court #2 before Her Worship Ms. Abigail Gibbs and at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court #7 before Her Worship Ms. S. Lallram.

The charges arose from traffic breaches, including speeding and third-lane violations, captured by the SRIS camera system, which is operated by the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) in partnership with the Guyana Police Force.

Before Magistrate Gibbs, Junior McKenzie, driver of minibus BAF 6744, and Orin Harper, driver of minibus BPP 3825, were each charged with two counts of dangerous driving and fined $100,000.

Hemraj Ramfal, driver of minibus BAE 7621, pleaded not guilty to a charge of dangerous driving and was granted bail in the sum of $150,000. His matter was adjourned to February 26, 2026, for statements.

Haraish Looknauth (BAC 2361), Cylus Gibson (BAE 3131), Mike McGarrell (BAJ 4071), and Keshav Lachman (BAH 8423) were each fined $50,000 for dangerous driving.

Several matters were adjourned due to the absence of the defendants. The cases involving Odinga McDonald, Dasrat Mirchand, and Kelvin Hardy, all minibus drivers, were rescheduled for February 3, 2026.

At the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, before Magistrate Lallram, Trevor Peters (BZZ 9177) and Mahadeo Mangra (BAM 3367) were each fined $50,000 or ordered to serve 10 weeks’ imprisonment in default of payment.

Leroy Jonas, driver of minibus BAL 5912, faced two counts of dangerous driving and was fined $100,000 or 20 weeks’ imprisonment. In addition, his driver’s licence was suspended for six months.

Two defendants, Hensley Alleyne (BAC 8810) and Raymond Clement (BAK 1075), were absent when their matters were called.

The Traffic Department has indicated that more cases, including those involving unpaid speeding tickets detected through the SRIS camera system, are expected to come before the courts in the coming weeks. Police have warned that failure to attend court when summoned can result in further legal action, including the issuance of warrants.

The Guyana Police Force has said that offences such as dangerous driving and third-lane violations pose a serious risk to public safety and will continue to be addressed through enforcement and the courts. Motorists have been urged to obey traffic laws and drive responsibly.