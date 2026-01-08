New champions to be crowned at U-12 Rapid Chess

THE Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) is set to launch its 2026 competitive season this Saturday, January 10, with the National Under-12 Rapid Chess Championships.

Sponsored by ACADO Guyana (formerly DeSinco) under the MOO! Milk brand, the tournament marks a significant milestone as it moves to a state-of-the-art venue: the newly constructed ACADO Building on Heroes Highway, Rome, East Bank Demerara.

The GCF anticipates a turnout of over 50 participants, fueled by the momentum of last year’s record-breaking event. The tournament will feature separate boys’ and girls’ categories, with subdivided prizes for U-12, U-10, and U-8 age groups.

A new era is guaranteed for the junior ranks this year. With defending champions Abel Fernandez and Kataleya Sam having aged out of the Under-12 bracket, the “vacant throne” has added a layer of intensity to the pre-tournament atmosphere.

In the Boys’ Championship, the race for the podium is wide open. Javier Davenand and Vir Narine enter as heavy favorites, but the duo of Aiden and Arian Tinnie are expected to provide stiff competition in what is being viewed as one of the most unpredictable fields in years.

The Girls’ Championship is equally competitive. Saura Ruplall, Amy Ramphal, and Divya Persaud—all of whom boast significant tournament experience—are tipped to lead the charge. In the high-pressure environment of rapid chess, their familiarity with clock management could prove the deciding factor.

The championships will be contested over seven rounds using the Swiss format.

The “Rapid” designation reflects the 15-minute time control, with a 5-second increment per move.

This format demands a unique blend of tactical precision and instinctive decision-making, as players have little time to recover from mid-game blunders.

Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in the primary Under-12 divisions for both boys and girls.

Recognising the importance of early development, the GCF will also present trophies and medals to the top three positions in the Under-10 and Under-8 categories.

The GCF expressed its continued gratitude to ACADO Guyana for their steadfast support.

Through the MOO! Milk brand, the company has remained a vital partner in fostering the next generation of Guyanese chess masters.

The first move is scheduled for 9:30 AM.