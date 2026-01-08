Farhan, bowlers shine as Pakistan take 1-0 lead

PAKISTAN took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series with a convincing six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, the visitors produced a disciplined bowling performance to dismantle the Sri Lankan lineup for a modest 128. Despite a shaky middle-over period, the Pakistan chase was anchored by a composed half-century from opener Sahibzada Farhan, allowing them to reach the target with 20 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka’s innings never truly found its rhythm as they lost wickets at regular intervals. The collapse began early when Kamil Mishara fell for a duck to Salman Mirza in the third over. Pathum Nissanka followed shortly after, departing for a run-a-ball 12. The introduction of spin further choked the scoring, with Shadab Khan marking his return to the side by removing Kusal Mendis (14) and Dhananjaya de Silva (10) in the same over. Charith Asalanka provided a brief spark with a six but was eventually dismissed for 18 by Abrar Ahmed.

The lone resistance for the hosts came from Janith Liyanage, who top-scored with a gritty 40 off 31 balls. Abrar was the pick of the bowlers, utilising his variations to claim 3 for 25, while Salman Mirza also finished with three wickets to wrap up the tail.

In response, Pakistan’s openers provided a blistering start to eliminate any scoreboard pressure. Sahibzada and Saim Ayub put on a rapid 55-run stand within the first six overs. Farhan was particularly aggressive, launching Nuwan Thushara for two massive sixes in a single over to set the tone. Although Maheesh Theekshana broke the partnership by cleaning up Ayub for 24, the damage was largely done.

The visitors made 59/1 at nearly 10 RPO in the PowerPlay. Sri Lanka attempted to claw back into the contest as Hasaranga dismissed Salman Agha for 16 and Dushmantha Chameera removed the dangerous Farhan just after he reached his fifty. Dhananjaya de Silva added to the tension by stumping Fakhar Zaman for 10, leaving Pakistan at 106 for 4.

However, with the required rate well under control, Shadab and Usman Khan remained calm to navigate the remaining runs. Farhan’s 51 off 33 balls remained the defining knock of the match, earning him the Player of the Match honours as Pakistan cruised to 129 for 4 with two balls to spare in the 17th over.

The teams will meet again at the same venue for the second T20I, with Sri Lanka needing a win to stay alive in the three-match series. (Cricbuzz)