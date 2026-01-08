News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Lionel Messi eyes owning a club after playing days are done
MLS superstar Lionel Messi
MLS superstar Lionel Messi

MLS superstar Lionel Messi wants to follow in the footsteps of Inter Miami’s David Beckham and become a club owner after he hangs up his boots.
The 38-year-old Argentina legend, who is signed with Miami through 2028, said he prefers ownership over coaching as his second act.
“I don’t see myself as a coach,” the two-time MLS MVP and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner told Argentine streaming channel Luzu TV in an interview published Tuesday.
MLS
Messi, who guided Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup championship in 2025, has a future minority ownership stake in the MLS club in his contract.
In May, he helped longtime former MLS and FC Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez to launch a new fourth-division club Deportivo LSM in Suarez’s native Uruguay.
“I want to thank Luis for giving me this opportunity, for inviting me to join him and share this project that he has been working on for many years and that has grown a lot,” Messi said at the time, per ESPN Uruguay.
“Being able to be a part of this is an honour. I hope to contribute everything I can to continue growing this club and to be by your side.”
Messi and Miami begin the 2026 MLS regular season on February 21 at Los Angeles FC. (Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Bethell’s maiden century stalls Australia’s victory march in fifth Ashes test
Coach Smartt confident of success
New Zealand bowler Duffy to make T20 World Cup bow
Shamar and Alzarri on track for T20 World Cup, says CWI Director
FIFA will scan World Cup players to make offside avatars
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.