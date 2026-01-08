Local artiste praises MCYS for expanding opportunities, international exposure

AS preparations intensify for Mashramani 2026, local artistes are continuing to benefit from increased visibility and opportunities under the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (MCYS), with several creatives gaining exposure both locally and internationally.

One such beneficiary is Carlvin Burnett, Guyana’s reigning 2025 Dancehall Monarch, 2024 Soca Monarch, and 2022 CPL Monarch, who says the ministry’s support has played a significant role in advancing his career and the wider creative sector.

Burnett noted that the inclusion of local performers in national events has become increasingly noticeable, creating more consistent platforms for artistes to showcase their talents and reach wider audiences.

According to the reigning monarch, the MCYS has been instrumental in promoting local content and helping artistes expand their reach through strategic exposure, including online promotion and participation in major events.

“What they would normally do is post your content to their page so that you get a chance to engage with their crowd whilst you still engage with yours. That way you make this thing bigger, because the more we network, the better it becomes,” Burnett said.

He also highlighted the importance of the various monarch competitions during Mashramani, describing them as key opportunities for artistes to gain recognition beyond Guyana’s borders.

He explained that while the competitions provide a vital push, it is up to the artistes themselves to build on that momentum.

Burnett pointed out that through the ministry’s engagement, he has been able to perform for wider audiences and represent Guyana on international stages, including appearances at CARIFESTA 2025 and the World Expo in Japan last year.

“I want to take this opportunity to shout out the ministry for the great work that they’ve been doing so far with the youth,” he said, while also expressing appreciation to the Ministers of Culture, Youth and Sport for their support over the past year.

Looking ahead, Burnett said he hopes the collaboration between the ministry and the creative community continues to strengthen.

“Let’s just continue to push culture,” he added.