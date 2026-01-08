Linden–Mabura road project now 62 per cent complete

GOVERNMENT officials on Wednesday received an updated progress briefing on the high-profile Linden-Mabura Road Project, one of the major infrastructure initiatives currently underway in the country.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, met with representatives of the construction firms responsible for the project to review progress and address implementation challenges.

According to the latest data shared with the minister, approximately 75 per cent of the pavement work has been completed, while the overall project stands at 62 per cent complete. Recent productivity figures show an average of 7 kilometres of pavement being laid each month in recent months.

The Linden-Mabura Road, a segment of the planned highway linking Linden to Lethem, is being developed as part of a broader national strategy to improve connectivity between Guyana’s coast and hinterland and to support economic activity.

The road spans around 121 kilometres and will provide a modern, all-weather corridor crucial for trade, transport, and the movement of goods and services across regions.

For communities along the route, including those in hinterland areas that rely heavily on the road for access to markets and essential services, the improvement of this corridor is expected to deliver profound benefits.

Residents and transport operators have long relied on difficult dirt roads that were prone to erosion and seasonal disruption. The upgraded highway will significantly improve safety and reliability for commuters and commercial traffic alike.

As the project progresses toward full completion, government officials have reiterated their commitment to seeing the road delivered efficiently and sustainably, ensuring it fulfills its promise as a catalyst for regional development.