Evergreen Paradise residents engage officials in community dialogue

RESIDENTS of communities within the Evergreen Paradise Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) engaged in a productive dialogue with government officials during a stakeholder engagement exercise held on Tuesday afternoon at the 8th of May Primary School.

The meeting brought together community members, officials from the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and the NDC, and representatives from various government agencies to discuss local issues and development priorities.

The forum provided residents the opportunity to share their concerns and recommendations directly with senior officials, including Regional Executive Officer Susan Saywack, Deputy and Assistant Regional Executive Officer Omesh Sasenaryan, Regional Engineer Kawan Suchit, Regional Education Officer Shondelle, and Regional Health Officer Dr. Ranjeev Singh. Representatives from Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) and the Ministry of Labour were also present to address sector-specific matters raised by the community.

Officials emphasised that the engagement served as a practical platform for open communication between residents and decision-makers, allowing issues to be clearly identified and addressed. They further indicated that similar stakeholder meetings will continue across all NDCs to support inclusive governance, responsive leadership, and sustainable community development initiatives.