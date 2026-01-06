News Archives
City Council given three days to remove all vendors outside GPHC
Georgetown Town Clerk Candace Nelson
GEORGETOWN Town Clerk Candace Nelson has disclosed that the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has received a legal demand ordering the removal of vendors operating around the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) within three days, or face court proceedings.

Nelson made this disclosure during a statutory meeting of the Mayor and Councillors on Monday, informing the Council that the demand was communicated through a lawyer’s letter. According to the Town Clerk, the letter tells of intention to seek a court order of mandamus, should the Council fail to remove the vendors within the stipulated timeframe.

Addressing members of the meeting, Nelson said, “I just received another lawyer’s letter, this time to remove vendors from around Georgetown (Public) Hospital within three days, or they are going to court as well for mandamus.”

A court order of mandamus would compel the Council, as a statutory body, to carry out what the applicant argues is a legal duty, namely, the clearing of vendors from the hospital’s surroundings.

The disclosure comes amid ongoing deliberations within City Hall over vending in Georgetown, an issue that has long generated tension among municipal authorities, vendors, businesses, and public institutions. Concerns have frequently been raised about public health, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion, and access to critical facilities, particularly around the hospital.

In light of the latest development, the Mayor and Councillors agreed that further discussions are necessary before any final decision is taken. A follow up meeting has been scheduled for Monday to continue deliberations on the broader vending issue, including enforcement strategies, legal obligations, and possible relocation options.

The council is expected to engage relevant stakeholders as it seeks to chart a way forward that addresses public safety and order, while also considering the social and economic realities facing vendors across the capital.

For now, the matter remains under active consideration as City Hall weighs its options against the backdrop of continued talks on vending in Georgetown.

