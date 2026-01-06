Blueprint for a prosperous country already in action

–Health Minister says, highlights significant investments in country’s health sector

MINISTER of Health Dr. Frank Anthony has said that the vision set out to move Guyana towards a prosperous country is already in action, with steady investments being made across various sectors, including healthcare.

The minister made this known via a video message, where he spoke on the strategic vision for Guyana as outlined recently by President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

“In that vision, he touched on almost every sector of what it is that his government intends to do [in] health, education, for infrastructure, utilities and many more, and what this vision intends to do is move Guyana away from being a survival economy to one where we are going to be a prosperous country,” Dr. Anthony said.

This blueprint, Dr. Anthony affirmed, is already in action, as over the last five years, all would have seen steady investments in various sectors to bring the dream to realisation.

To this end, he highlighted that in healthcare, spending and investments moved from just $35.8 billion in 2019 to some $142 billion, thus making a tremendous difference.

Against this backdrop, the Health Minister noted that under President Ali’s leadership, from 2022 to 2024, they were able to complete 25 new health centres and health posts. In 2025, another 10 health centres and health posts were under construction.

The story, he went on to say, does not end there, as the government was able to do something unprecedented in the country’s history, which was the opening and commissioning of six regional hospitals across the country.

Apart from these six new hospitals, Dr. Anthony said that they have been working on the construction of additional hospitals like the West Demerara Hospital and New Amsterdam Hospital.

However, he noted that the government has not and will not leave out the hinterland regions of the country, and highlighted that construction has begun on hospitals in various regions.

He said, “We have not left out the interior of our country, and we have already started the construction of a new hospital at Moruca, we have a new hospital at Kato and a new hospital at Lethem.”

All of these, he noted, are expected to be completed in another two to three years, and while this is being done, the government is also examining other locations in the hinterland regions where healthcare facilities can be improved.