Minister Bharrat meets Guyana Gold Board Managers to outline 2026 priorities

MINISTER of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat on Monday convened a meeting with managers of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB), signalling the administration’s intent to strengthen internal coordination and service delivery within the agency as the new year begins.

The meeting, held at the GGB’s headquarters, brought together senior managers to discuss performance expectations, leadership standards and operational priorities for the year ahead.

According to officials, the engagement was aimed at reinforcing accountability and ensuring that the agency remains responsive to the needs of stakeholders across the gold-mining sector.

Minister Bharrat underscored the importance of direct engagement with staff, noting that consistent communication between leadership and management is essential for effective governance and institutional stability.

He said such interactions help foster a professional environment where expectations are clearly defined and morale is maintained.

The Guyana Gold Board plays a central role in the country’s mining sector, including the oversight of gold declarations, quality control and export facilitation.

As gold remains a significant contributor to national revenues and livelihoods, the agency’s operational effectiveness is viewed as critical to the broader performance of the sector.

Officials familiar with the discussions said the meeting also emphasised the need for managers to adopt a results-driven approach, improve internal processes and ensure that the board continues to operate in a safe and compliant manner.

Particular attention was placed on leadership responsibility at the managerial level, with a call for greater collaboration and adherence to established standards.

The engagement forms part of the Ministry of Natural Resources’ ongoing efforts to strengthen oversight of key agencies under its portfolio and to align institutional performance with national development objectives.

The ministry said similar engagements are expected to continue throughout the year as part of a broader strategy to promote accountability, operational efficiency and sustained confidence in Guyana’s natural resources sector.