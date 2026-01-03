News Archives
Jobs to be created in non-oil sectors through special development zones -Labour Minister says
Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith

THE government is targetting the creation of thousands of jobs in non-oil sectors through the establishment of special development zones, with a portion of those opportunities set aside for persons living with disabilities.

 

This was according to Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, who made this known during a video address following President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s recent national address, during which he outlined labour and workforce initiatives aligned with the administration’s broader development agenda.

 

Minister Griffith said the special development zones will be supported by tax-free incentives and are intended to expand employment opportunities beyond the oil and gas sector, while ensuring that economic growth is inclusive.

 

“Special development zones with tax-free incentives will create even more jobs in non-oil sector, spreading opportunities everywhere for persons living with disabilities,” the minister said.

 

According to Griffith, the government is aiming for 5,000 jobs to be generated through these initiatives, with inclusion built directly into project design.

 

“We are aiming for 5000 jobs with 10 per cent of every project dedicated to them,” he said, referring to persons living with disabilities.

 

The minister explained that the initiative forms part of a wider strategy to build what he described as a skilled and well-paid workforce, ensuring that no group is left behind as the economy expands.

 

“So, what is the vision? We want to build a skilled, well-paid workforce where no one gets left behind,” the labour minister added.

 

These proposed development zones are expected to play a key role in the government’s efforts to diversify the economy and reduce reliance on oil revenues, while supporting job creation in areas such as manufacturing, agriculture, creative industries and services.

 

Minister Griffith noted that the labour market has shifted significantly over the past five years, with employers now reporting difficulties in finding workers, following what he described as the creation of more than 60,000 jobs across multiple sectors.

 

He added that the government’s approach to development places equal emphasis on job creation and skills training, warning that employment gains will not be sustainable without a properly trained workforce.

 

“Our philosophy is clear, growth without jobs is development that doesn’t deliver and jobs without skills won’t last,” the minister said.

He said the special development zones will complement other labour and manpower initiatives, including expanded technical training, digital skills programmes and the use of ICT to connect workers to employment opportunities without requiring relocation.

 

