Guyanese producers no longer limited by geography, outdated systems

-Agriculture Minister emphasises, says deliberate, strategic policies opening up new markets, opportunities

NEW transportation links, modern drainage and irrigation networks, and upgraded farm-to-market roads are positioning local farmers to gain access to new regional markets, better prices, and faster movement of goods, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha has stated.

While highlighting the government’s intensified push to transform the agricultural sector into an export-driven regional leader, the minister during a recent address said that the massive growth taking place in the sector is not “accidental,” but is a result of “deliberate” policies and “decisive” investments.

“Our government has made it clear, if you are serious about transforming agriculture, then we must transform the infrastructure that supports it. That is exactly what we are doing,” he said.

After assuming office in 2020, under President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s prudent leadership, Guyana’s agricultural sector has recorded stellar performances and when the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) concluded its first term in office, there were measurable results in numerous sub-sectors, along with expanded support to farmers.

According to Minister Mustapha, the new avenues opened up by the government has led to the redefining of the supply chain and opportunities for farmers that never existed before.

With strengthened links to Guyana’s mainland neighbours and enhanced marine and air connectivity in the Caribbean, the minister said: “Guyanese producers will no longer be limited by geography or outdated systems. They will have direct access to regional markets, better prices, faster movement of goods.”

The agricultural sector’s budget grew from $13 billion in 2020 to $104 billion in 2025, as the government worked to position Guyana as the regional food-producing capital, whilst simultaneously revolutionising the sector and empowering farmers.

The transformation is about the people, the minister said, explaining that the government is expanding robust training and innovation programmes to ensure that women and young people are not just included, but are leading the next generation of agro-businesses.

Looking back at some of the government’s achievements, the minister pointed out that in 2025 alone, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) executed one of the largest programmes of work than at any point in Guyana’s history.

Minister Mustapha also spoke to the modernised infrastructure including farm-to-market roads, constructing and repairing bridges from Hamilton Court to Yarrowkabra and improved pump stations from Canal Number One to New Amsterdam.

Given the evident benchmarks of transformation, the minister said: “We are creating the enabling environment that say [sic] to you that your livelihood matters, your production matters, and your future matters. We are ensuring that no farmer is cut off by a broken road, no communities crippled by flooding, and no producers left behind as Guyana rises.

“This is how we’ll build a modern agriculture economy, by putting the infrastructure in place; by backing our farmers with great investment; by ensuring that the prosperity of this country reaches every village, every region, every family.”

He then turned his attention to President Ali’s decisive steps towards modernising Guyana’s public sector and economy.

These are not mere bureaucratic targets, they are foundational steps in transforming the way Guyana operates and according to Minister Mustapha, the digital transformation in agriculture is not optional, it is essential.

By March 2026, farmers will be able to access timely information, weather updates, extended support and educational tools, all of which will empower them to make better decisions and reduce risks, the minister said, noting that the agricultural information system launched by the Ministry of Agriculture in 2024 is building a comprehensive digital database of farmers.

At the same time, the NDIA, together with the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) is developing a digital platform to monitor exclusives and drainage pumps across the country, a step towards modernising the management of water levels and protection of farmland, the minister disclosed.

He went on to say: “The evidence of our progress is undeniable, and the trajectory of our success is clear as His Excellency President, Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali has reminded us that this is a moment of unprecedented opportunity [sic] for Guyana. We have moved past the era of bare potential to an era of proven performance.

“We are building a Guyana that is most competitive, most sustainable and most innovative agriculture destination in the world. Guyana is changing…” the minister said, adding: “Let it be remembered that we didn’t just dream of food security. We build the infrastructure, the industries and the innovation to guarantee it for a generation to come. Together with your trust and your hard work, we will continue to turn promise into progress and vision into reality, [for] every Guyanese can benefit.