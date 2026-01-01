News Archives
UG, Colombian Embassy showcase cultural exchange at Umana Yana
𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐨𝐰, 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐋𝐞𝐟𝐭, 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲, 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐛𝐞𝐬, 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐮𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐎𝐌; 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐨𝐰, 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭, 𝐌𝐫. 𝐊𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐨𝐝, 𝐂𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐜 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐫, 𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐄, 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐮𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐚, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 ‘𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐧 –𝐅𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠’, 𝐔𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐘𝐚𝐧𝐚, 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧
THE Embassy of Colombia, in collaboration with the University of Guyana (UG), hosted a cultural presentation titled “Sound and Stages of Origin – Fusion Cultural Evening” on December 1, 2025, at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown, highlighting ongoing cultural co-operation between the two countries through music and the performing arts.
The event formed part of a continuing partnership aimed at strengthening bilateral cultural ties and promoting artistic collaboration. It was the second joint initiative between UG and the Colombian Embassy in recent months, following a series of theatrical workshops and performances held in October.
Those earlier activities included a visit by Colombian playwright and actress Marilyn Leonor Biscaino Miller, who conducted collaborative workshops with UG students and members of the local theatre community. Her visit also featured public performances at the National Cultural Centre and presentations on theatre traditions in Colombia and Guyana at an opening ceremony at the World Trade Centre.
The December 1 programme opened with a presentation and interactive session led by the Colombian Ambassador, focusing on Colombia’s Indigenous heritage and musical traditions. The evening then transitioned into a showcase of Guyanese performers, including University of Guyana students Gabrielle Burgess and Marshall De Souza, along with performances by the Kreative Arts Dance Group, Xcellence Band, Christian Sobers, Victor Corro, Mark Hall, The Messengers and other local artistes.
Following the performances, certificates of participation were awarded to attendees of the October theatrical workshop as well as performers involved in the Fusion Cultural Evening, marking the continuity of the collaborative programme.
Colombian Ambassador, His Excellency Graybern Livingston Forbes, said the embassy was keen to expand future engagements with the University of Guyana, noting the value of sustained cultural exchange in strengthening regional partnerships and artistic development.
UG officials said the initiative aligns with the university’s broader commitment to fostering intercultural dialogue and community engagement through the arts. The collaboration also supports UG’s plans to establish four Centres of Excellence in the Humanities within the Faculty of Education and Humanities, aimed at advancing education, research and cultural diplomacy.
Organisers described the event as a reflection of the depth and diversity of Guyana’s creative community and a reaffirmation of shared efforts by Guyana and Colombia to promote cultural understanding through artistic expression.

