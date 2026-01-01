UG, Colombian Embassy showcase cultural exchange at Umana Yana

THE Embassy of Colombia, in collaboration with the University of Guyana (UG), hosted a cultural presentation titled “Sound and Stages of Origin – Fusion Cultural Evening” on December 1, 2025, at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown, highlighting ongoing cultural co-operation between the two countries through music and the performing arts.

The event formed part of a continuing partnership aimed at strengthening bilateral cultural ties and promoting artistic collaboration. It was the second joint initiative between UG and the Colombian Embassy in recent months, following a series of theatrical workshops and performances held in October.

Those earlier activities included a visit by Colombian playwright and actress Marilyn Leonor Biscaino Miller, who conducted collaborative workshops with UG students and members of the local theatre community. Her visit also featured public performances at the National Cultural Centre and presentations on theatre traditions in Colombia and Guyana at an opening ceremony at the World Trade Centre.

The December 1 programme opened with a presentation and interactive session led by the Colombian Ambassador, focusing on Colombia’s Indigenous heritage and musical traditions. The evening then transitioned into a showcase of Guyanese performers, including University of Guyana students Gabrielle Burgess and Marshall De Souza, along with performances by the Kreative Arts Dance Group, Xcellence Band, Christian Sobers, Victor Corro, Mark Hall, The Messengers and other local artistes.

Following the performances, certificates of participation were awarded to attendees of the October theatrical workshop as well as performers involved in the Fusion Cultural Evening, marking the continuity of the collaborative programme.

Colombian Ambassador, His Excellency Graybern Livingston Forbes, said the embassy was keen to expand future engagements with the University of Guyana, noting the value of sustained cultural exchange in strengthening regional partnerships and artistic development.

UG officials said the initiative aligns with the university’s broader commitment to fostering intercultural dialogue and community engagement through the arts. The collaboration also supports UG’s plans to establish four Centres of Excellence in the Humanities within the Faculty of Education and Humanities, aimed at advancing education, research and cultural diplomacy.

Organisers described the event as a reflection of the depth and diversity of Guyana’s creative community and a reaffirmation of shared efforts by Guyana and Colombia to promote cultural understanding through artistic expression.