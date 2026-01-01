New Year’s Day messages: PPP welcomes 2026 with confidence, renewed mandate and vision for growth

THE People’s Progressive Party extends warm New Year’s greetings to all Guyanese at home and across the Diaspora as we welcome 2026 with renewed faith, hope, and confidence in our collective future. This new year dawns at a moment of significance for our country and our Party. Having been entrusted with a renewed mandate by the people of Guyana, we enter 2026 humbled by that confidence and resolute in our responsibility to continue delivering results that tangibly improve lives. Over the past five years, Guyana has emerged as a model state on the international stage—respected for principled leadership, sound economic management, and responsible stewardship of its natural resources. Our record speaks clearly. Through the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, Guyana has assumed global thought leadership on energy and climate security while preserving its environmental integrity. We have positioned our nation as a regional leader in food production, delivering record achievements in rice and advancing diversification across key agricultural crops. Domestically, we have focused relentlessly on empowering citizens—reversing over 200 taxes and fees, creating thousands of jobs, increasing disposable incomes, restoring benefits to workers and pensioners, and ensuring that no new taxes were introduced between 2020 and 2025. Our investments in people have transformed opportunity. Education has been made free at the University of Guyana, student loans written off, CSEC examination fees covered, and tens of thousands trained through initiatives such as GOAL. Health and education infrastructure continue to expand to world-class standards. Home ownership has been advanced at an unprecedented scale, with more than 50,000 houselots distributed in five years—bringing security and dignity to families nationwide. As we look ahead, 2026 marks the acceleration of Guyana’s transformation. The coming year will see the commencement of 40,000 new homes, continued free education at all levels, expanded agricultural production with co-investment opportunities, and increased access to financing and support for small businesses through the Guyana Development Bank. Cleaner, cheaper, and more reliable energy will come on stream with the Gas-to-Energy project and major grid upgrades, complemented by renewable energy projects that reinforce Guyana’s global environmental credentials. Equally important, 2026 will deepen reforms that make government more efficient, transparent, and people-centred. The digitisation of public services and the expansion of citizen-focused platforms will improve access, reduce inefficiency, and strengthen accountability. We will also intensify efforts to address social challenges—including gambling, drug abuse, and gender-based violence—through education, prevention, and community-based interventions that strengthen social cohesion and public order. Guided by the commitments outlined in our 2025–2030 manifesto, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic administration remains steadfast in its mission to build a Guyana that delivers for all. Once again, we extend New Year’s greetings to all Guyanese at home and abroad, and express our deepest appreciation to our hardworking educators, healthcare professionals, members of the disciplined services, and all other public & private sector workers whose dedication, sacrifice, and professionalism sustain our nation every day. As we enter 2026 together, may this new year bring continued opportunity, unity, and shared prosperity for every family and every community across our beloved Guyana. Happy New Year, Guyana.