New Year’s Day messages: THAG urges stakeholders to join hands for Tourism success

On behalf of the Board and Secretariat of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), we extend our warmest wishes for a happy and prosperous New Year to all tourism and hospitality stakeholders across Guyana. As we reflect on the past year, we recognise the dedication and hard work of the countless businesses, professionals, and partners who contribute daily to the growth of Guyana’s tourism and hospitality sector. The progress we’ve achieved is a testament to our collective effort—fuelled by strong government leadership, bolstered through public-private sector collaboration, and driven by stakeholders committed to delivering exceptional experiences and enhancing Guyana’s tourism offerings. Looking ahead, we are excited for the continued growth of the industry and the policies that will further support and sustain this progress. As the national tourism private sector body, THAG remains dedicated to fostering collaboration, promoting open dialogue, and providing strong representation for our members and the industry at large. Through advocacy, strategic partnerships, and capacity-building initiatives, we will continue to work toward a more sustainable, inclusive, and competitive tourism and hospitality sector. As the industry evolves in the year ahead, unity and engagement will be essential to achieving our shared goals. We encourage all tourism and hospitality stakeholders to actively participate in this conversation, collaborate with one another, and join THAG as we work together to drive long-term success. Here’s to a year of progress, partnership, and purpose as we continue to advance Guyana’s tourism industry.