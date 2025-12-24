Minister Mustapha hands over new houses to Bloomfield residents

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

MINISTER of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Tuesday, handed over two newly-constructed houses to Savitri Motielall and Kamal Devi Bissessar of Bloomfield Village, Corentyne, bringing renewed comfort, safety and stability to their families.

The housing handover done under President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s Men on Mission (MOM) initiative formed part of the government’s continued efforts to improve the living conditions of vulnerable citizens and uplift communities across the region. The beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support, noting that the new houses will provide them with a renewed sense of security and dignity.

Motielall, who was born with a disability, resides alone, while Bissessar resides with her niece and her husband, four children and a son-in-law.

Both families described Minister Mustapha, who has been their neighbour for many years, as one of a kind who always steps up whenever they need anything.

At the locations on Tuesday, Minister Mustapha noted that the programme is one that assists vulnerable persons countrywide. “Today she is the owner of the spanking new house, and this is the kind of things that we continue to do around the country.”

He said, “When you look around today, people are coming into this community trying to create propaganda and talking about only one road has been done but we have to be truthful in our discourse. If you want to hold national office or you want to hold public office then we should be truthful, we should not use an area to get famous.”

Residents gathered noted that all of the streets in the community have been upgraded as they spoke highly of Minister Mustapha. Most of them said they have a personal relationship with him.

During the visit, Minister Mustapha also hosted a toy distribution exercise for children of the Whim/Bloomfield area, ensuring smiles and joy for the younger residents. Additionally, hampers were distributed to senior citizens, not only offering assistance but spreading holiday cheer and goodwill throughout the community.

The outreach exercise underscored the government’s commitment to social development and community care, particularly for families, children and the elderly.

Minister Mustapha told those gathered at his house on Tuesday, that “this is just a way of telling you how important you are. You are important to us, you are important to the government.”

He added, “What we are seeing today, we are seeing a lot of changes to bring ease to your life, and you know for a fact that you have a government that is responsive to your need.”

He then outlined sections of the PPP/C government’s next five year plan which will continue to improve the livelihood of residents countrywide.

Also present at the activity were Member of Parliament Zamal Hussain, Regional Chairman Junior Basant, and Regional Vice-Chairman Wajid Saheed Khan, along with other community representatives.

Together, the officials reaffirmed their dedication to continued development and meaningful support for residents of the region.