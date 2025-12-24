Linden miner remanded on murder charge over Issano killing

A 27-year-old gold miner from Linden has been remanded to prison for the fatal shooting of Samuel Marciano, a 22-year-old miner of One Mile, Wismar, Linden.

Mike Caesar, also known as “Lil Man” or “Spanish Man,” of Blue Berry Hill, Wismar, appeared on Tuesday before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court, where the indictable charge of murder was read to him. He was not required to enter a plea.

Caesar was remanded to prison until February 5, 2026.

The charge arises from the alleged murder of Marciano, which occurred on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 14 Miles Landing, Issano, Middle Mazaruni River.

Caesar’s court appearance follows his arrest during an intelligence-led operation conducted by police last week at a popular nightspot in New Amsterdam, Berbice.

According to a police press release, ranks apprehended the suspect and subsequently searched a motor vehicle he was using.

During that search, police discovered “one 9mm Taurus pistol along with eleven (11) live 9mm rounds,” which were concealed in the driver’s side door. The firearm and ammunition were processed and lodged as part of the investigation.