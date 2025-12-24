Guyana to host inaugural National Creative Industry Development Conference

–in bid to support integration of culture, creativity into the wider economy

SIGNALLING a major push to integrate culture and creativity into the wider economy, Guyana in January will host its inaugural National Creative Industry Development Conference.

This was recently revealed by President Dr. Irfaan Ali who while outlining the government’s economic plans for the next five years in an address to the nation, stressed that culture and creativity are essential to Guyana’s development.

He outlined the government’s commitment to developing Guyana’s orange economy as a deliberate pillar of economic diversification, with plans to position the country as a leader in the Caribbean’s creative and cultural industries.

This effort will be supported by a comprehensive strategic plan detailing investment designed to accelerate growth in the sector and ensure its integration into the broader economy.

“Recognising the vast creativity and ingenuity of our beautifully diverse population. My government is committed to building out Guyana’s orange economy as a deliberate pillar of economic diversification,” he said adding:

“We will position Guyana as a leader in the Caribbean in the creative and cultural industry, backed by a comprehensive strategic plan that will detail investments that accelerate these industries and demonstrate how the orange economy is going to be integrated into the wider economy.”

He highlighted that the past five years have seen the highest level of direct investment in Guyana’s creative industries, making it an unprecedented period for those working in the sector. Key initiatives include the Creative and Cultural Industries Grant, the Guyana Prize for Literature Festival, the Origins Fashion Festival and full Government support for the participation of Guyanese artists at international events.

Guyana’s recent participation at CARIFESTA in Barbados in August was also cited as a clear demonstration of the administration’s ongoing support, with local artists continuing to gain recognition on the global stage.

The President noted that the mainstreaming of cultural and creative industries into the national development strategy has become a timely and necessary step.

Over the next five years, sustained investment in the sector is expected to enable artists to reach their full potential, while creating employment opportunities and generating income across the economy.

“As we work to integrate culture and creativity into the wider economy, our continued investment in these industries will see Guyanese artists reaching their true potential, creating jobs and generating income.”

As part of its long-term vision, the government plans to construct a new National Museum and establish a National Art Gallery to showcase the work of Guyana’s leading visual artists. These institutions will be supported by digital infrastructure to market creative output locally and internationally. Additional plans include the development of a digital gallery to catalogue Guyanese visual art over the years, as well as a digital marketplace to facilitate the sale of local artwork.

Further investments are planned for fashion, film, music and literature, with a focus on incentives, talent development and commercial infrastructure. Among the proposed projects is a grand cultural market at Palmyra, alongside ongoing restoration works at heritage sites such as the Lamaha railway embankment in Georgetown, being undertaken in collaboration with The King’s Foundation.

“We’re committed to investing in fashion, film, music and literature, focusing on incentives, talent development and commercial infrastructure like our planned grand cultural market at Palmyra. As well as the restoration work already on the way at locations such as the Lamaha railway embankment in Georgetown and elsewhere in the city in collaboration with the King’s Foundation.”

The government’s aim is to move beyond individual projects to the deliberate development of a self-sustaining, globally competitive cultural and creative industrial sector. The upcoming National Creative Industry Development Conference is expected to mark the first major step in advancing Guyana’s national orange economy.

The conference will seek to establish a clear policy framework, institutionalised support mechanisms, infrastructure development, innovation, integration and investment for the creative sector.

“Not only is the aim to deliver on every single one of these promises but to go beyond them to the deliberate development of a self-sustaining, globally comparative, culturally cultural and creative industrial sector,” he said.

The President also emphasised that beyond economic returns, the orange economy serves as an important unifying force within Guyana’s diverse society.

He underscored the need for long-term development to be based on an integrated economic model in which agriculture supports industry, technology strengthens tradition, creativity is valued and opportunities are accessible to all, reinforcing the view that diversified economies are more resilient, balanced and inclusive.

“Our vision is based on a clear and evident premise that our economy is integrated, an economy where agriculture supports industry, where technology strengthens tradition, where creativity is valued, and where no talent is left behind because the system is too to support it. Economies that diversify are stronger, more resilient, more balanced, and more inclusive,” the President said.